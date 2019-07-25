Endless Possibilities

Cold Spring in Cherokee Park is seeking a new owner

By Mariah Kline

Photos by Rob Densmore

Cherokee Park is known for its historic mansions, many of which have been preserved and modernized in recent years. Few can compare, however, to the home located at 1801 Sulgrave Road, which possesses an extraordinary opportunity for the one who will call it home.

Joshua Fry Speed, a good friend of Pres. Abraham Lincoln, built the home in 1867 and named it Cold Spring. Since then, the house has only changed hands a few times, and its fascinating history was chronicled in the book “Country Houses of Louisville, 1899-1939” by Winfrey P. Blackburn Jr. and R. Scott Gill.

“This is one of the most stunning properties I’ve ever listed,” says Joanne Owen, the listing agent with Kentucky Select Properties. “It’s truly magnificent.”

The main house’s interior is unfinished, though a geothermal heating and cooling system as well as roughed in electrical and plumbing work are in place. The two-bedroom carriage house is finished in state-of-the-art technology and modern design elements with a classic exterior.

The estate is located on the edge of Cherokee Park and just minutes from downtown. With almost seven acres of land, however, it possesses the charm and privacy of a country home.

“The gardens are so beautiful,” says Owen. “There’s an avenue of linden trees that make you feel like you’re walking in Europe and it’s just terrific.”

Thanks to the main house’s glass curtain wall system, the lush estate can be appreciated from the indoors as well. The place is ready to welcome guests for Gatsby-worthy parties with a caterers’ kitchen in the carriage house; a ballroom in the main house; and a pool, pool house and spa just behind the main house.

While its new owner will have a massive task ahead of them, Cold Spring is essentially a blank canvas waiting for a dedicated individual to finish the masterpiece.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone,” explains Owen. “I’ve been selling real estate for 35 years, and I’ve sold some dandies, but this is one of the most special because it’s not like anything else in Louisville.” V

