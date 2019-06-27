Creative Collaboration

What to expect at Homearama 2019

By Mariah Kline

Photos courtesy of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville

Every summer, potential homebuyers and curious locals wait in anticipation of Homearama, the annual showcase of cutting-edge and custom-built homes. For established homeowners, it’s a way to see what new improvements they can make to their own dwellings. For people like myself – a millennial who is still saving for her first house – it’s a fun and almost voyeuristic experience to walk through and envision yourself in such amazing spaces.

Produced by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA), Homearama utilizes the talents of several local professionals. In addition to builders and contractors, the event requires the expertise of seasoned interior designers like Amy Wagner, owner of Reflections of You, by Amy.

“Pulling together a fully furnished home in a matter of weeks is certainly a marathon, not a sprint,” she says. “But having designed several show houses, our team has the experience and resources to pull together a ‘wow’ show house within a short amount of time.”

“It’s actually a very technical job,” says Maria Leon-Johnson, an interior designer with Century Entertainment & Furnishings who is working on two homes in this year’s showcase. “You need to be really organized because you go from fluffing pillows to looking at construction drawings, attending site visits with providers to choosing the configuration of a sectional sofa.”

Leon-Johnson is pulling double duty while designing both The Sequoia alongside Thurman Real Estate & Development, LLC and The Gracie with Eldridge Company. Wagner is partnering with RPO Homes to design the Meditterranean, a Southern California-inspired abode. Completing these projects requires the creativity and hard work of hundreds of people, but for these designers, the collaboration is a pleasure.

“The builders are awesome, and we have prepared many surprises for the public during the home show,” says Leon-Johnson. “Both builders are young and new to Homearama, so they came with an open mind and a great vision. It has been a phenomenal experience so far.”

“I’ve loved getting to know Rob Osborne and his assistant Stacy Jenkins,” says Wagner. “They’re experienced and professional yet they know when to laugh and not always be serious. The fact that we have a cohesive vision, work hard and truly enjoy the process has made Homearama 2019 one of my favorites.”

The local sponsors who have joined BIA in supporting the event share the same enthusiasm and commitment for the event.

“We are so lucky to have so many local partners who are committed to Homearama,” says Juva Barber, executive vice president of BIA. “LG&E is our presenting sponsor and River City Bank is the official sponsor. We are honored that these local partners take time to work with us and reach out to the community at Homearama.”

As for the neighborhood, Barber says Dove Point offers the perfect blend of convenience and privacy.

“This location is amazing,” she says. “Located inside the Gene Snyder, Dove Point Estates is close to an abundance of shopping and dining options. The development is a beautiful, farm-like setting, providing (both) a quiet retreat and easy access to all of the amenities a busy family needs.

Perhaps what will be most alluring to attendees is the variety in price points and architectural styles, which include contemporary to rustic to somewhere in between.

“These homes are all individual so there is truly something for everyone,” explains Barber. “There is so much to see at Homearama, even if you’re not in the market to buy. From new paint colors to new tile patterns to new finishes, you can see it all.”

For those who become so inspired by that they can’t wait to start shopping, more than 30 vendors will be exhibiting top-of-the-line items. Located in the tent as guests enter and exit the neighborhood, the selection will include windows, sunrooms, security systems, flooring and more. A significant furniture sale will also take place during the show. To stay up to date, follow the event on Facebook by searching for @homearamalouisville.

There’s a reason Homearama has been delighting visitors for more than 50 years. Whether you’re in the market for a new home or just enjoy taking a curious lap through a pristine space, no other display of beautiful dwellings can compare. V

Homearama 2019

July 13-28

Dove Point Estates, 4063 Sweeney Lane

Admission: $12

Children 12 and under free with an adult

5 to 9 p.m. weekdays:

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays

1 to 6 p.m. Sundays

Ticket gate closes one hour prior to closing time.