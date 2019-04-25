Comfort for All

Amy Wagner talks interior design and giving back

By Mariah Kline

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

The process of redecorating a home can be enjoyable or agonizing depending on your attitude and level of know-how. If you’re a newbie or someone who simply doesn’t have time to pursue all of the necessary details, hiring an interior designer can ensure satisfaction.

Amy Wagner, owner of Reflections of You, by Amy, and her team specialize in design, staging and renovations, and emphasize the importance of hiring a professional when it’s time to update a home.

“The benefit of hiring a professional is to ensure a room, home or office has cohesive decor with quality items,” Wagner explains. “Projects run more smoothly and efficiently when working with an interior designer.”

For those who aren’t sure where to begin with updating a space, Wagner recommends starting with an anchor piece.

“This … may be an area rug, a certain fabric for window treatments or upholstered pieces,” she says. “I can tell you, one of the last steps for me is the paint color, since there are so many amazing paint colors to choose from. Securing these anchor pieces first will help guide the way for the rest of the room.

“When embarking on a design project, I recommend clients invest some time in researching Pinterest, Houzz, etc. for inspiration spaces,” Wagner says. “The next step is to narrow down exactly what they like in each space. These specifics help us guide them in a direction that meets their goals and incorporates design elements they prefer.”

Reflections of You, by Amy carries furniture and decor in varying styles and bed sheets, too.

“I discovered and purchased sets of these sheets for my family while shopping the Dallas market seven years ago,” she recalls. “They are still as soft as the day I purchased them. I always said, ‘When I have a storefront, I am including these sheets so everyone else can enjoy them.’”

The material is a bamboo/microfiber blend. They are hypoallergenic, super soft (like sleeping on a cloud, according to Wagner), durable and breathable. Wagner carries the sheets in many colors and sizes, including twin (with deep pockets to fit on Twin XL mattresses commonly found in dorm rooms), full, queen, king and California king. However, their best feature may be their affordability, with prices ranging from just $75 to $80.

Wagner has prioritized giving back and is sharing these amazing sheets with others in the community. For every set sold at her store, one set is donated to the Healing Place, the local program that aids men and women recovering from addiction.

“When I heard about The Healing Place building their new facility, I wanted to help in whatever way I could,” says Wagner. “I was inspired by the Toms Shoes campaign – for every pair of shoes they sell, they donate a pair to those in need. Just since December, we have donated 160 sets of sheets. I am so thankful to have found a way to partner with our community to help others in need.” V