Color Me Happy

Step into the magnificent multicolored home of the Jones family

By Laura Ross

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

“A big, boisterous family needs a big, colorful home,” said Angela Aboud Jones. “People say I’m brave, but I just think color is fun.”

Color in all hues – cotton candy pinks, sea glass turquoise, eggplant, day-glow orange – fill the Jones’ busy house with energy and light. The thing is, it all works.

The Mockingbird Gardens Italianate home was custom built in 2006 by builder Mark Campisano, who made it his private residence. Today, Steve and Angela Aboud Jones – along with their blended family of four teenaged children, two dogs and four cats – call the expansive house home. Steve Jones owns and manages Stainless Steel Midwest, and Angela Aboud Jones is a realtor and property manager with Weichert Realtors.

The couple was married a decade ago, and their merged family needed a big home. The Jones’ previously lived in the Mockingbird Gardens neighborhood and kept an eye on their dream home down the street. When all the stars aligned, they snapped it up in 2017 and moved a couple of streets over.

The house features more than 12,000 square feet, six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It even includes a third back staircase that leads to a fully furnished guest apartment over the garage.

The open, cheery floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The family hosts several parties and events throughout the year, but the constant flow of four teenagers and their squads of friends keeps the family hopping daily.

“We wanted a place where our kids and their friends wanted to come,” said Angela.

The family’s hub is the centralized kitchen and living area. The bright orange kitchen, with a full suite of GE Monogram appliances, is open to a large living space that once included a living and dining room, but the Jones’ combined those into one large family and entertaining area.

“It’s amazing the number of people you can have in here and not notice it’s crowded,” said Steve Jones. “It’s so open to the kitchen, the outside and the bourbon room. It’s a perfect flow for entertaining.”

The “bourbon room” is a throwback to the previous owner. It’s a dark, masculine and cozy homage to bourbon with leather wallcoverings, a custom wood bar and an impressive selection of high-end bourbons. Four full-sized Woodford Reserve barrels ring the room. “Ironically, we don’t drink bourbon,” laughed Steve. “But now we collect it. We didn’t change this room because we love it so much. People love to hang out in here.”

Back in the kitchen, a massive, granite island overlooks dual seating areas including a large, traditional kitchen table and several colorfully painted high-top tables and chairs, perfect for quick meals or game time.

“With four kids, everyone gathers in the kitchen, no matter how you try to push them to other areas,” explained Angela. “We keep a basket of games and cards here, so when our kids have friends over, they sit and play games and eat. It’s the ultimate hangout house.”

Turquoise, high-fashion pendant chandeliers over the island shout out one of Angela’s design secrets. “They came from Pottery Barn Teen,” she laughed. “They have such great, eclectic things. I buy so much from there for the entire house.”

In fact, the house is truly the creative outflow from Angela Aboud Jones’ mind. Instead of turning an interior designer loose, she loved the nitty gritty of searching for just the right color, accessory, piece of furniture or fabric. “I’ve worked with designers before, and it was frustrating since they tend to focus on only the colors and fabrics that are popular,” she said. “I don’t care what’s ‘in.’ This is my personality and my house. We like color and light and want a happy home.

“We went to store after store to find what I was picturing in my head,” she added. She worked with Middletown’s Charnel Dean at Boone Fabrics on linens and window treatments, and she turned often to Meridian Home Furnishings in St. Matthews for furniture options.

The bright robin egg blue master suite adjoins offices for the couple in their signature colors of cotton candy pink and dark plum, respectively. While Angela’s light-filled office is deeply feminine – with shocking pink walls and white fur couch and desk – the couple jokingly calls Steve’s office “the Godfather room.” Its masculine essence is on full display with espresso wood paneling, deep bookshelves and leather accent furniture.

The home’s stunning entrance hall mural reflects the Italianate architecture and features a hand-painted mural by local artist Brad Stivers. “We wanted it to feel like you’re walking along an Italian street – seeing the cobblestones, vines, blue skies and storefronts,” said Steve.

Up the wrought iron main staircase, the entire second floor is dedicated to the couple’s four children. The wide and airy main hallway runs the length of the house and is home to four bedroom/bathrom suites for the children, as well as a large living area where Xbox rules and homework is done. Class pictures, framed personal artwork and hand-made treasures line the walls and decorate window nooks along the hall. Each room fits the personal taste of each child – from the soft, crisp, navy and white hues of their daughter’s room to the boys’ rooms, which boast themes of music, Star Wars, science and sports.

Another dedicated family space is the fabulous lower level of the house, which is what entertainment dreams are made of. Multiple television, movie and gaming areas meet up with another full kitchen and bar area. A pool table, foosball, poker table, arcade games, workout room and more are scattered throughout the rambling basement.

Outside, the resort-like one-acre lot includes an additional 6,000 square feet of living and entertaining space, designed originally by Mark Campisano with two open-air covered living rooms, fireplace, bathroom and a full outdoor kitchen. A newly remodeled and landscaped pool is the centerpiece of the yard.

The Jones’ worked with Phoenix Pools to add a hot tub and custom stone slide (complete with a fire feature) to the existing pool. Additional elements were added, including a custom stone edge, underwater synchronized color lights and stereo music and additional underwater benches and stairs. “My favorite part is the painted shark who looks like Nemo when you come off the slide and go underwater,” laughed Angela.

Family and friends can relax outside in the covered living areas or at several umbrella tables and chairs. Televisions, a ping-pong table and other games keep the outdoor fun going nearly year-round. Arched glass doorways offer entrance to the outdoor oasis from the kitchen, master bedroom and main hallway.

Lush landscape design by Perfect Earth Landscape and potted plants and exotic tropical flowers by Amy Zinner with Potted Plantscapes complete the feel of being anywhere but in Louisville.

As the Jones family settles into their third year in the house, their design projects are coming full circle. So, does this mean it’s time to put the house on the market and find another blank canvas to design?

“Not a chance,” says Angela. “I will never leave. This is our forever home.”

In fact, she’s already looking ahead to coming decades when their children return with growing families of their own. “I have it all planned out in my head,” she said. “This will be the coolest grandparents’ house ever.” V