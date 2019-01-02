Approachable Luxury

By Janice Carter Levitch

Photos by Kory Johnson

Suzanne Casconi and her husband John desired a home with personality and were searching for that elusive quality when they decided to build on a beautiful wooded lot in Anchorage, Kentucky. Located at 1306 Glenbrook Road and currently listed at $1,589,000 with realtor Joe McLaughlin of Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty, the home exudes refined luxury. The interior space measures 7,270 square feet, but each room offers a buffer, a place to enjoy the nuances of the space without feeling overwhelmed. Shaded by mature trees, the spacious home is illuminated by numerous windows.

Suzanne knew exactly what she wanted to create and took on the task of decorating and design concepts along with John.

“My wife is a realtor and she always wanted to move to Anchorage,” John recalled. “She actually found the property for us. We were working with a builder and discussing renovating a 2,000-square-foot Cape Cod style home that was on the property. The builder suggested we start over from the ground up. After working through some logistics with our lawyer, we were able to have the old house removed so we could build our dream home.

“Suzanne scoured through interior design magazines for ideas and brought them to life,” he continued. “The way the house is laid out, we actually use the house and want it to be comfortable. We have raised our three children here, and they would have friends over all the time. Suzanne and I have entertained so many friends and family here over the years, and the floor plan works perfectly. It was important when it came to what kind of fabrics and furniture we selected that everything was special but inviting, and we could live in the house without the worry of sitting on furniture that was too formal.”

Approaching the house is nothing short of magical as you pass through the white fencing that surrounds the property. The exterior is constructed of redwood and painted a classic shade of white. A solid panel front door is flanked by custom sidelights and elliptical windows that welcome you into the entryway, revealing a double staircase and a sweeping view all the way through to the back of the house.

A French antique cupboard circa 1800 is filled with antique porcelain plates and stands guard in the hallway leading to the back entrance. “When we were visiting Denmark, we bought a special porcelain plate for each of our children and grandchildren,” John stated. “Now, every time we have a new grandchild, we buy another plate. We currently have 13 of them.”

Also gracing the entry hall is a mahogany half-round wooden table circa 1820 from Bittners as well as a small walnut table from the 1800s. Just beyond the back entrance is a view of the meticulously manicured boxwood hedges that surround the freeform swimming pool. The covered veranda wraps around the back of the house and offers an abundance of outdoor living space that is serene and private.

As is the case in most every home, the kitchen is the heartbeat of life and entertaining. In addition to top-of-the-line appliances, a wood-burning fireplace adds the extra touch of comfort. Commanding a discerning post in the kitchen is the FiveStar range, and across the room is a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Granite countertops provide elegance and plenty of workspace for family gatherings.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room, which features a custom-made table designed by Bittners. The buffet, also designed by Bittners, provides additional room to serve. Covering the hardwood floor is an exquisite rug from Frances Lee Jasper Oriental Rugs, adding the finishing touch to the room.

Family rooms are vital for entertaining and making guests feel welcome, and this one has plenty of natural light and seating for large or intimate gatherings. Decorated in shades of butter yellow and vibrant red, the room – which features a fireplace – is inviting. Approachable comfort is the cornerstone of the home and it is achieved in every space that has been lovingly curated.

Also located on the first floor is the master bedroom suite, offering a peaceful retreat and a luxurious master bath complete with white marble countertops. A large walk-in closet is the crowning jewel and provides ample storage.

“My mother always wanted to move to Anchorage, and I thought one of these days I’m going to have a house there,” Suzanne said. “As a realtor, I always admired homes in the area and knew it was where I wanted to be. We wanted the house to look like it belonged in Anchorage and not like a typical subdivision cookie-cutter home.”

Many amenities can be found on the second floor, which has three bedrooms, each with its own personality, style of decor and ensuite bathroom. A surprise room is also on the second floor and can be used as a family room, library, study or office space. The lower level has plenty of room for entertaining and is a great space to gather for family time or entertaining guests.

“This home has an unbelievable veranda that offers a lot of outdoor living space to utilize,” said realtor Joe McLaughlin. “If you’re enjoying some time in the pool and don’t want to walk back into the house on the beautiful rugs with wet feet, you can enter the house through the laundry room door.

“Most houses are about one thing or another – maybe a large entry hall or a fireplace as a focal point,” he said. “This house is all one thing – a personality all in itself. The Anchorage countryside can be seen through every window. I really feel strongly about the home and it’s incredibly unique qualities. And three full acres are a real find in this neighborhood.” V