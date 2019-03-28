A Sale of Significance

The late Wayne Estopinal left behind a home in progress with great potential

By Mariah Kline

Photo by Karen McMartin Foster

Renderings by TEG (The Estopinal Group)

When Wayne Estopinal died in a plane crash at the end of 2018, the community mourned the loss of a great entrepreneur and innovator. The Estopinal Group architect and founder of Louisville City FC contributed so much to both Louisville and Southern Indiana. One of his most meaningful goals was not yet realized when he passed away, but the project is ready to be taken on by a new owner.

Estopinal grew up in a home located at 301 E. Riverside Dr. in Jeffersonville, but it was torn down a few years ago because of its dilapidated condition. In the summer of 2018, Estopinal began the process of building a new home on the site. The unfinished property is currently brokered with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg, Realtors for $850,000.

“He was ready to build a home that was reflective of his life,” said Realtor/Broker Karen McCartin Foster. “His company specializes in designing hospitals, and he was really into the contemporary style. However, the great thing about it is that anybody can take the architecture and do anything they want.”

The renderings for a contemporary design were created by Estopinal, but Foster affirms that a more traditional look could fit just as easily and that the layout is adaptable.

“Wayne was planning on putting two bedrooms in there, but really, there are three floors ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet on each floor and you could put any amount of bedrooms in,” she said.

The fourth floor of the building is the rooftop, which boasts a magnificent view. The garage was engineered to include car lifts and an upper floor apartment, and the overall design of the home was meant to mimic a high-rise.

“With the price, you’re getting Wayne’s engineering and you’re getting all of the permits,” Foster said. “We will supply (the buyer) with plans, but I encourage people to make their own plans. You could draw it up any way you wanted.”

Though the sale of Estopinal’s property stemmed from a terrible tragedy, Foster and others involved in the project now see it as an opportunity for someone else to create an extraordinary home and finish what the architect began.

“Kerry Stemler (president of KM Stemler Corp.) was building it for Wayne and was a very good friend of his,” Foster recalled. “At first, he questioned whether or not he would want to finish it because of the rawness of everything that had happened. But now, he’s willing to finish it for someone and not just with Wayne’s dream. It will be a one-of-a-kind, beautiful home right along the river no matter how it is finished.” V

To learn more, visit KarenMcCartinFoster.com or call 502.552.0411.