Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week returns for another round this year

By Lauren Newcomb

Photos provided by Heaven Hill Brands

Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week returns for another round this year as bars across the country create a new twist on the classic cocktail. The third annual celebration takes place this October 14 through 23, partnering with Southern Smoke Foundation as the beneficiary of a donation of up to $100,000.

Hosted by award-winning bartender and Heaven Hill National Spirits Specialist and Portfolio Mixologist Lynn House, the ten-day celebration invites discerning imbibers to raise a glass to the time-honored cocktail while raising money for an excellent cause. Each bar offers a classic and/or riff(s) on the quintessential drink throughout the week. With more than 2,000 establishments participating last year, several nationally acclaimed bars are already committed to participating, including Trouble Bar and The Silver Dollar. To find more bars in your area, go to oldfashionedweek.com.

Since 2020, $200,000 has been raised for bar and restaurant workers in need through Old Fashioned Week. This year’s recipient, Southern Smoke, is a crisis relief organization that provides a safety net for people in the food and beverage industry. To contribute to the cause this year, you can visit a local bar or restaurant participating in Old Fashioned Week, tag your Elijah Craig Old Fashioned with @elijahcraig and #OldFashionedWeek. For each entry received, Elijah Craig will donate $5 to Southern Smoke up to $100,000.

Start practicing your Old Fashioned skills now with the below cocktails from Lynn House.

