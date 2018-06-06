RéVive and Renew

Louisville doctor’s luxury, anti-aging skincare line continues to thrive

Story Angie Fenton

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Dr. Gregory Bays Brown doesn’t mince words: “Unlike surgery or injections, skincare is not a quick fix.”

And, he adds, “The most important anti-aging cream anyone can have is sunscreen.”

Yes, of course that’s true, but according to many of his fans, the most valuable anti-aging products anyone can have are from Dr. Brown’s RéVive Skincare line.

Born and raised in Oldham County, by the time Brown was in high school, he knew he’d pursue medicine because “back in those days, the most respected person in town was the doctor,” Brown smiled, stroking the fur of Otto, one of two 12-year-old “shop cats” who were adopted from Shamrock Pet Foundation and now reside at Bays Beauty Boutique, 709 E. Market St. (the other feline is named Gus).

Early on, Brown thought he was going to be an obstetrician. But after medical school, he worked with children who were burn victims and became involved in innovative research using biotechnology to create a molecule that would accelerate the healing of burns.

Brown forged a successful career as a plastic surgeon but also “started making a makeshift form of what ultimately became RéVive” by adding the growth factor into his mother’s favorite face cream by Elizabeth Arden. Friends and family members were hooked by the improved skin texture and glow that soon became synonymous with Brown’s line.

Eventually, a patent was obtained and Brown’s skincare line was available at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys New York and other high-end luxury stores.

In 2008, Brown sold the company to Laura Mercier – a mere 11 years after launching. Then, in December 2017, he bought it back and “it’s independent again,” he explained. “It’s great. It’s exciting. It’s fun. Previously, we were just part of a big corporation, so we were little. … Now, we have a staff of about 15 people in New York, so it’s really fun again.”

It’s also a lot of work, though incredibly worth it, said Brown, who divides his time between Kentucky and New York City.

There are now more than 30 products in the RéVive Skincare line, but if you have to pick only one, try the “Moisturizing Renewal Cream,” advised Brown. “Put it on at night just after you cleanse your face. … You will see a quick difference with the Renewal Cream.” And, added bonus for those of us who are considered of an advance age: The older you are when you start using the product, the better results you will see (yes, you read that right).

Brown’s newest venture is his Renessence Hair Care line, which he created after speaking with beauty editors from around the country about their greatest beauty concerns. “They all said they would choose wrinkles over hair loss,” he recalled. “I thought this was a pretty profound statement.”

Renessence stimulates healthy new hair growth and is essentially “taking the concept of RéVive to the hair,” said Brown. “People love it. It works. … Anti-aging doesn’t have to be complicated.” V

Brown’s Beauty Tips

“Drinking water is important.” But do it before you get thirsty. Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Avoiding the top skin stressors are common sense: “Don’t smoke, eliminate stress and wear sunscreen” everywhere, every day.

If you wear nothing else, use a simple moisturizer and sunscreen. “Those things are easy to use,” even if they’re a drug store brand. Sure, some of the claims can be “a little hyperbolic, but I don’t think they’re bad. It’s better than doing nothing.”

Cream of the Crop

I’ve never been shy about sharing referrals for places and products I love, though I’m ever-careful about giving a glowing review unless it’s something I’ve tried, tested and have had wonderful results. Even though my beauty routine is decidedly minimalist and I try not to venture beyond my comfort zone when it comes to makeup, I’m hardly adventurous and rarely try something new. But when it comes to serums and creams promising a reduction in fine lines, an increase in plumper, firmer skin and a decrease in the evidence of age on my face? I’ll try anything once. Or twice. Or more.

Before a major cleaning of my bathroom closet, I was a secret hoarder of face elixirs, some dating back five to 10 years, which was well past their expiration dates. Still, I held onto them, justifying my reticence to throw them out as a (very silly) belief that while they may not have worked for the period I put them to the test, perhaps one day they would. Then, I’d purchase something else, from drug store staples (hello, Olay) to high-end products (too many to name) to formulas I learned about on Facebook (like Nerium, which eliminated a weird growth on my face…though I ultimately decided that wasn’t necessarily a good thing).

I purchased a bottle of RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream at a friend’s behest (“I’ve never found anything like this, and I’m not kidding. You have to try it,” she insisted). The 1.7 ounce jar is pricey ($195), but after using it (sparingly albeit every day) for a month and noticing a marked difference, I put it aside and moved on to a whole new skincare line. Surely, the results had been a fluke. Nope. Two months later – I forced myself to give the other product line a genuine try first – I went back to RéVive and got rid of all of my other half-used potions. Count me among the legion of RéVive’s faithful fans.

BOTTOMLINE: It’s pricey and there is no such thing as a face lift in a bottle, but RéVive works and does what it claims to do.

–Angie Fenton

Bays Beauty Boutique

709 E. Market St.

Louisville

502.413.0256

baysboutique.com