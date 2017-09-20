Football Boot Camp

By Jeff Howard

Photos by Jillian Clark

Football season is upon us, and with that comes hours of sitting in front of the television. Some embrace the fall football experience by tailgating, which sometimes means overindulging in food and drink. This can also leave little or no time for heading to the gym or getting in that much-needed workout.

But while you’re enjoying the season, you can still channel your inner athlete with a boot camp I have designed that you can do in your own home, using just your own body weight.

So find some space in your home and grab a timer. Start with the first exercise for one minute before moving on to the next exercise. Complete the exercises two times for a 30-minute workout.

Let the games begin. On your mark, get set, GO!



Chest-to-Floor Push Ups

Start with your chest on the floor. With your hands wide, push your body off of the floor. Try a few with your knees on the floor and a few fully extended.

Alternating Squat with Leg Raise

Starting in a squatting position, push up into standing position, raising your knee. Resume your squat, pushing up to raise the opposite knee. Use a chair if needed. Remember as soon as your foot comes off of the floor, you’ll feel it in your abs.

Plank

This one is great for your core. Start by lying down in the prone position. Either stay on your elbows or stay fully extended. Drop to your knees if you need to.

Tuck Jumps

Starting in a squat position with feet hip width apart, push off from the ground then resume a squat position (almost like jumping rope). Remember to bend at your knees at the push off and landing. Your knees are not a shock absorber, but your ankles are. You can also do a high knee jog to substitute.

Tricep Dips

Starting on the floor, put your hands behind you. Your hands should be on either side of your hips with fingers facing towards the front. Pick your bottom up off the floor and bend your elbows to the back, then push up. You can use a step or a chair to make this one easier.

Pulsing Squats

Start in a squatting position with your feet hip width apart. Keep feet in a paddle foot position (facing forward) with your hands on your hips. Think about pulsing down. To make this one harder, put your hands in front of you and try to take your toes off the floor.

Bicycle Crunches

Start by lying supine on the floor. In a “C” curve (crunch) bring one knee to the opposite elbow and extend the opposite leg forward. If you have any lower back issues, leave your head on the floor and lift the leg higher toward the ceiling to put less stress on your lower back. To make it more challenging, lower your leg further to the floor. Take your time with this exercise for clean movement quality over quantity of reps.

Butt Kickers

While standing in place, jog with emphasis while kicking behind you as if you are kicking your butt.

The Dreaded Burpee

I know, we all hate these. Start by standing with feet hip width apart. Move forward, fold your hands on the floor, jump back (add a chest-to-floor pushup if you dare) jump in and stand back up. Modification would be to do a wide leg dead lift and clap the hands over head when you resume standing.