A first-hand experience with the ‘Vampire Facial’

By Angie Fenton

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

I have a confession to make: I am a closeted Kim Kardashian fan. I find the reality star-turned-mogul fascinating with her flawless makeup and hair, enviable boldness, and I’m pretty sure that despite the criticism and online cattiness constantly hurled her way, she’s laughing all the way to the bank.

I once sat listening to Mozart on 90.5 WUOL while reading about Kim K’s favorite wigs (I’m a fan of those, too) and stopped mid-sentence to laugh at myself. But hey, who says a gal can’t be enthralled by a pop culture icon and appreciate classical music?

Even though I’d never cut it as a Kardashian – I rarely take the time to get a manicure or color my hair and have whittled my morning routine down to less than 30 minutes – I’ve been known to try out a beauty product or two when Kim has given it her seal of approval. But when she endorsed what’s known as the “vampire facial,” I got a little queasy…and immediately wanted to try it.

Thankfully, you don’t have to head to Hollywood to try out what’s become one of the hottest procedures. Corbett Cosmetic Aesthetic Surgery and Medi Spa offers the treatment, so I made an appointment to experience it myself.

When I arrived at Corbett Cosmetic, I was greeted warmly by Practice Manager Misty Perschau, who is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever met. I knew that the facial involved getting poked in the face hundreds of times with 36 micro needles, which made me nervous for obvious reasons, so Misty’s calm kindness was much appreciated. I took a moment to look around the gorgeous lobby before changing into a spa wrap. It was time to begin.

Licensed Aesthetician Allyson Beam gently cleansed my face as I lay on a table so comfortable that had I not been conducting an interview throughout the procedure, I would have fallen asleep.

Next, Allyson applied a numbing cream to my face as Misty explained that Corbett Cosmetic doesn’t use a typical numbing cream but instead has a compound created so it is basically extra strength. “You will want to use a straw when drinking over the next few hours,” Misty instructed.

(A couple hours later, I forgot to heed her advice and wound up dribbling water all down the front of my dress.)

During the 25-30 minutes we waited for my face to numb, Misty and Allyson explained benefits of the treatment and the procedure itself. Clients could expect improved skin texture and tone, diminished age spots and discoloration, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles and even diminished scars.

Using a Collagen P.I.N. containing a sterile, disposable needle cartridge containing 36 micro needles, Allyson would use the tool to glide across my skin while allowing it to induce micro injuries, which help to stimulate collagen and elastin production. While Kim K’s facial involved injecting platelet rich plasma extracted from her own blood – hence the name “vampire facial” – Corbett Cosmetic’s offers something even better, SkinMedica’s TNS Recovery Complex, a highly potent (albeit safe) skin treatment formula containing growth factors. “It is liquid gold,” Misty enthused. After the initial microneedling, the TNS would be applied directly to my skin, which meant it would quickly seep into the mini “injuries” created by the microneedles and increase the formula’s already proven effectiveness.

Ecstatic that I wouldn’t have to get a vial of blood drawn from my arm and excited to try the liquid gold, I was ready. And, I couldn’t feel my face.

Allyson began and at first I couldn’t feel anything, but when she got near my cheeks and chin, I began laughing. It tickled like the dickens. I was being poked in the face by three dozen needles and it tickled.

That numbing cream was no joke. (Kim Kardashian recently admitted she’d never do a vampire facial again because it was so painful. That’s because she didn’t use ANY numbing cream! She underwent the procedure just after finding out she was pregnant. Do not do what Kim K did. Use the numbing cream.)

The whole facial took about 30 or so minutes. I looked a little red but couldn’t feel a thing. Before I left, Misty handed me a care kit containing cleanser, moisturizer, a hyaluronic acid blend, TNS and sunscreen. She instructed me to use it for four days and told me I could start using makeup as soon as I wanted to, though I opted not to for 48 hours.

The numbness in my face began to wear off after a couple hours. By evening, I felt like I had a sunburn and was really red. I returned to my regular hue by the morning but still felt like I had a sunburn. It didn’t hurt, but my skin was tight. Misty had told me to expect that, but the sensation would decrease over the next few days. There were a few areas – the tip of my nose, around my eyes – that looked like I had minute abrasions, but it was nothing a little foundation couldn’t cover.

Faithfully, I followed the after-care instructions and by day five, my skin started to feel normal again, albeit smoother. One week later, I saw a perceptible decrease in lines near my eyes. I was thrilled – and the results are expected to increase even more over the next three to six months as my skin produces new collagen and elastin.

Corbett Cosmetic’s vampire facial starts at $425 and you’re advised to have three to six treatments spaced four to six weeks apart for the best results. And, unlike Kim K, I’ve already made my next appointments. Count me among those who are vampire facial fans. V

Face It

Corbett Cosmetic’s Vampire Facial starts at $425 and involves microneedling and an application of SkinMedica’s TNS Recovery Complex, skin treatment formula containing growth factors (a .63 ounce bottle can be purchased for $179). Call 502.721.0330 to make an appointment.

Fall Festival Open House

4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18

Corbett Cosmetic Surgery

13125 Eastpoint Park Blvd. #102

Corbett Cosmetic Surgery will host its fourth annual Fall Festival Open House from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Enjoy exclusive pricing on Dysport, fillers, spa services and products, live demonstrations cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Several local boutiques will set up shop at the event. Throughout the evening, Corbett Cosmetic will give away $10,000 worth of prizes, including a Gucci bag.

About Dr. Corbett

A Trinity High School graduate, Dr. Corbett earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Louisville. He completed his general surgery and plastic surgery residencies in Tennessee. Dr. Corbett joined Dr. Florman in private practice in 1998. He established his cosmetic surgery practice, Corbett Cosmetic Surgery, in 2003.

Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 1999 and re-certified again in 2007, Dr. Corbett offers years of experience and a thorough knowledge of the latest techniques in plastic surgery. While Dr. Corbett performs all types of cosmetic procedures, his areas of special focus include cosmetic breast enhancement, cosmetic facial surgery, body contouring surgery, Mommy Makeovers, cosmetic surgery following weight loss surgery, cosmetic laser procedures, as well as non-surgical techniques including Botox® and injectable wrinkle fillers.

Dr. Corbett is a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is a past president of the Kentucky Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Corbett is also on the clinical faculty of the University of Louisville Division of Plastic Surgery.

For more information, visit Corbett Cosmetic Surgery, 13125 Eastpoint Park Blvd. #102, go to

corbettcosmeticsurgery.com or call 502.721.0330.