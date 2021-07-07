Health & Beauty Chat July 2021

Featuring Director of The O’Daniel Studios Perry Rogers and his team of talented estheticians and expert injectors

By Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

The O’Daniel Studios is composed of The Plastic Surgery Studio and the Advanced Skin Spa Studio. Remaining true to its brand, The O’Daniel Skin Spa Studio specializes in skin rejuvenation inclusive of lasers, peels and injectables. They also offer a variety of body treatments including the ever-popular Emsculpt Neo for muscle building and fat reduction. At the O’Daniel Skin Spa Studio, they provide the most knowledgeable staff, a state-of-the-art facility and the latest treatments, all to provide a best-in-class patient experience. We spoke to the Studio’s Director Perry Rogers and his team to learn more about the services they offer.

What different lasers do you offer and which one would be most beneficial to me?

We offer a variety of advanced lasers to address all skin concerns. For unwanted pigmentation, such as age spots, sun spots and freckles, we recommend our GentleLase Pro laser. It eliminates the appearance of selected pigmentation in the skin by using light to target the pigment and break it up. It’s a great treatment for the aging effects of sun damage. Another wonderful treatment that we can provide from GentleLase Pro is laser hair removal, which targets the hair follicle with intense laser light energy for thermal destruction, without damaging the surrounding tissue.

Another popular laser of ours is the Elos Sublative. Sublative rejuvenation is clinically proven to treat fine lines and wrinkles, acne scarring, stretch marks and textural irregularities caused by excessive sun exposure or aging skin. It works by bypassing the upper layers of skin and working directly on the collagen underneath, refining your skin from inside, and providing you with a more youthful appearance.

What is Botox/Dysport?

It is a drug injected in small doses into muscles in the face. It weakens the muscle movement which in turn softens the facial lines caused by that muscle movement. It is most commonly used in the forehead, furrow and crow’s feet areas. It takes only a few minutes to receive the injections, and a very fine needle is used with only minor discomfort. It takes 7-10 days for the Botox/Dysport to take full effect and for most people it lasts 3-4 months.

What is EmSculpt Neo and what body parts can you treat?

EmSculpt Neo is a non-invasive body contouring treatment with no recovery time or any pre-treatment preparation. The device simultaneously delivers both heat and magnetic energy at the same time resulting in more fat reduction and more muscle growth compared to any single gold standard product. We can treat many body parts with this device including the abdomen, glutes, thighs, calves, triceps and biceps. Each treatment is only 30 minutes long and is equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups or squats in that time period. Patients receive optimal results after a series of four treatments and the best results will be seen three months after the completion of the series.

What is the process for lip treatment?

Lip filler is such a popular treatment and something that you may be thinking about. When a patient is considering lip filler, we will first have a consultation. In the consultation, we will address your concerns and goals. We will talk about realistic expectations and what can be achieved with lip filler. There are several options to choose from in terms of product. Your provider will help you determine which filler is best for you based on your anatomy and goals. Once we have a treatment plan, you will be topically numbed for 20-30 minutes. After numbing, a hyaluronic gel filler is injected in an artistic manner. You can expect the injection portion to take around 20 minutes. After your treatment, you will receive information about what to expect and how to care for your lips post-treatment. Lips will look their best two weeks after treatment after settling into the tissue. We pride ourselves on creating a lip that is tasteful and helps to balance the face.

What are the benefits of a customized facial?

Everyone’s skin is unique and customized facials offer exactly what your skin needs most. During the facial, we will cleanse, exfoliate, steam, massage and mask. Dermaplaning, chemical peels and facial waxing are all treatments that we can add to the customized facial.

What is a Hydrafacial and how does it differ from a customized facial?

A real treat for your skin! Hydrafacial uses a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion delivery system to exfoliate, extract and hydrate skin and also performs painless extractions with no downtime. You leave with dewy, glowing and radiant skin. Hydrafacials do differ from customized facials. They are more of a treatment for the skin so they deliver instant and longer lasting results! This is a comfortable, enjoyable treatment but not quite as relaxing as our customized facials. We also offer Hydrafacial’s Keravive treatment that improves scalp health. We will cleanse, exfoliate and then nourish and hydrate your scalp. This will result in healthier hair growth.

The O’Daniel Studios

132 Chenoweth Lane

Louisville, KY 40207

drodaniel.com

502.584.1109

Want to be a part of our Health & Beauty Chat column?

Email Janice@TheVoiceLouisville.com and let’s chat!