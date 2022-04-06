Health & Beauty Chat April 2022: TRIM NuLu

TRIM NuLu stylist Brianne Windell discusses Derby hair trends

By Sarah Carter Levitch

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Clothing provided by Mamili

As Derby season approaches, we find ourselves attending more events throughout April and May. The top question I know women will be asking, besides “What am I going to wear?” is “What the heck do I do with my hair?” A daunting task to take on by ourselves, the best answer to this question is: book an appointment with a professional stylist! We spoke with stylist Brianne Windell at TRIM NuLu about their services and recommendations for the Derby season.

What hairstyles are most popular for the Derby?



For guests wearing hats, hair that is down and styled with loose curls is most popular so that the hair is still visible. For guests wearing fascinators, updos are trendy, focusing on the hairpiece.

What hair coloring is most popular for the Derby?



Face framing highlights are very popular, as they add some dimension and a pop of color and brightness.

How do you style a customer’s hair differently, knowing they will be wearing a hat?



When customers are wearing a hat, making sure they have long-lasting curls or sleek, smooth ends is very important. We use Redken products to maintain their styles. We are focusing less on root volume and more on lasting styles!

What are the top services you recommend getting for Derby season?



Derby season is also spring season! Adding in some dimension with balayage, face-framing highlights, and a haircut is perfect for a fresh start to the Derby season. We also do styling for all the events leading up to the Derby.

Will TRIM Nulu be offering anything special for the Derby season?

Our colorists and hair stylists will be offering their wonderful services! Book an appointment today for your hair color, cut and styling needs.

TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

