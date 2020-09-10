Give Back with Give for Good Louisville

The Community Foundation hosts annual 24-hour giving day with live-stream event

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Shutter Photography & Film*

The Community Foundation of Louisville is back with its annual 24-hour Give For Good Louisville event on Sept. 17, 2020. Give For Good Louisville is a giving campaign in partnership with over 500 nonprofits in the Louisville area. This year, the event will look a little different in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having to follow social distance guidelines. “In the past, a lot of nonprofits have held fundraising events on Give for Good day and that’s not been as feasible this year. Some nonprofits are doing events in different ways and we’re going to be live streaming in partnership with nonprofits. But we’ll be doing it a little different than doing it live and in person,” said Jan Walther, vice president of marketing and communications for Give For Good Louisville.

The day will be live-streamed on the Give For Good Facebook page to keep the community involved and keep it as exciting as it has been in years past. “We have specific segmented times where we will announce prizes and will be interviewing nonprofits. We’ve got a couple of other exciting things planned. It’s not on a consistent hourly schedule but we’re trying to be live every hour,” said Walther.

Participants can choose from over 500 local nonprofits to donate to on Sept. 17 between midnight and 11:59 p.m. “People are generous all year round but they have things to do. All that a giving day accomplishes is getting people to focus on what they already care about, what they’re already passionate about. I think by making it fun and by containing it within the 24 hours, it just gets people to move, to act. That’s really what it’s all about. It’s not creating generosity, it’s unleashing it,” said Ron Gallo, President and CEO of Give For Good Louisville.

Through GiveGab, the online platform used for donating, the donor can give as little as $10 or as much as their credit card allows, according to the Give For Good Louisville website. “We have a number of generous partners who have contributed to creating a prize pool for the nonprofits, which creates incentives all throughout the day. One of the benefits is, if you’re contributing on Give For Good day, your contribution will be considered as part of the incentive and help make nonprofits eligible for some of those prizes,” said Walther. Donors are allowed to select as many nonprofits as they’d like to donate to and checkout at once, creating what Walther likes to refer to as a “gift basket.” The Community Foundation of Louisville is not on the 500+ list of nonprofits but donors have the option to “thank the host” when checking out, according to Gallo.

Gallo is hoping that this event will help create some positivity in people’s lives and show them that good things can still happen even through difficult times. “It is a wonderful elixir for people to donate. While we do this every year or have for the last seven, I think this year is even more important in terms of it being something that lifts people up and is also supporting nonprofits at a time when they have stretched to the limit, and some are pretty fragile right now,” said Gallo.

Donations can be made on Sept. 17 at giveforgoodlouisville.org between midnight and 11:59 p.m.

Give For Good Louisville

Midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17

Giveforgoodlouisville.org

info@giveforgoodlouisville.org

*All photos are from last year and this year they will be following COVID-19 guidelines.