Get to Know Byrne Insurance Group

Think BIG, start small and support local

By Anna Byerley

Photo by Kathryn Harrington

With services available for individuals and businesses in Louisville, Lexington and San Diego, Byrne Insurance Group, or BIG, provides insurance and financial services to help protect businesses, families and their assets.

Byrne Insurance Group is a full-service independent insurance agency, meaning they can help you find the best prices by bundling and combining coverages, with a focus on helping businesses and individuals with all of their insurance needs.

For businesses, they provide services that help them with their liability coverages, auto fleets, workers compensation, property, loss control services, employee benefit programs, health insurance, group benefits, and then they also can partner and help with HR services.

For individuals, they offer services from home, auto and life insurance.

“We kind of take a holistic approach to each individual customer and try to analyze what their needs are and what insurance products would best serve them. We shop with lots of different carriers for the best options,” said Owner and Managing Partner John Anderson.

Owned by Ben Byrne and John Anderson, BIG is located in Louisville’s Hurstbourne neighborhood and believes staying local with your insurance advisor is very important. The more you get to know your agent, the more they will be able to help you.

Byrne opened the agency back in 2009 and then partnered with Anderson in 2011 when they started the property and casualty agency side of Byrne Insurance Group.

Byrne Insurance Group also works with numerous local nonprofits. “One of our core values is to be very active in the community. We do business with several nonprofits, but then as an agency, we also do community projects,” said Anderson.

They have an in-house team that decides on community service projects for the agency to take part in and raise money for. BIG has worked with organizations such as the Salvation Army Board, St. Francis School, Gilda’s Club, Letters Against Isolation, Love for the Elderly, Hope Scarves, Christ Church Methodist, Golf Outing Chair Member, The Ballard Alumni Committee, Rancho Coastal, San Diego Human Societies, Kid’s Center for Pediatric Therapy, Bluegrass Center for Autism, FEAT Louisville and Sojourn Community Church.

Byrne Insurance Group’s mission is to make a big impact in your life, whether it be through their business owner clients, their employees, HR representatives, individual clients, our employees at BIG, or nonprofits.

Save big and protect the big things in your life by connecting with an advisor at Byrne Insurance Group. To learn more about Byrne Insurance Group, visit their website at byrneinsurancgroup.com.

Byrne Insurance Group of Louisville

9401 Williamsburg Plaza Suite 110

Louisville, KY 40222

byrneinsurancegroup.com

502.426.4200