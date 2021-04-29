Fund for the Arts Awards in the Arts 2021

By Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Photos provided by Fund for the Arts

After a challenging year for the arts, the Fund for the Arts fifth annual Awards in the Arts event will provide some solace and relief for artists and patrons who have been missing the joy of performing and experiencing art of all forms in Louisville. We spoke with Fund for the Arts President & CEO, Christen Boone, to learn more about what this year’s fundraiser and auction has to offer.

What is the significance of Awards in the Arts 2021?

This is the fifth annual Awards in the Arts event that has been created to celebrate the extraordinary arts community here in the greater Louisville region. Featuring artists, creatives and organizations that bring that work to life and is the only event of its kind in our community that is about all disciplines, whether it’s performing arts, visual arts or multimedia.

How is the Awards in the Arts 2021 event different from past years?

We are still in partnership with Churchill Downs who is one of the founding members of this event. It will be streamed live on the Fund for the Arts Facebook page. On May 8, the house party sponsors are having people at their homes. Tickets include dinner by Susan Hershberg of Wiltshire Pantry, drinks by Brown-Forman, a local musician who will play at your house party and a cool party kit.

What is your call to action, how can the community participate and help?

We want to invite everyone to check out our auction which is a new addition this year. It’s a great way for anyone to be able to join and access things that are often only accessible to a ticket holder to an event like this. Commemorative Old Forester bottles signed by Brown-Forman Chairman Campbell Brown and Old Forester Master Taster Jackie Zykan. We also have a decanter that was created for Brown-Forman’s 150th anniversary this past year, only 502 of those were produced. This is an incredible opportunity for another collector’s item.

The three categories of the auction items are Collectible Bourbon Bottles, Master Classes and Covid Dreaming.

What is the series of Master Classes?

We have asked local artists and creatives to share their gifts through these master classes. People like Ben Sollee are providing a master class in cello, composing and performing. From the Louisville Ballet, Robert Curran is providing private master classes in dance, and there is so much more.

Can you explain the “Covid Dreaming” series?

We are auctioning off a series of other experiences that we call “Covid Dreaming.” This includes a special afternoon at Ashbourne Farms with clay shooting and lunch provided by their team. A tour and tasting at Buffalo Trace, an evening with the Louisville Orchestra with a special appearance from Teddy Abrams. These are some of those things that we have all been so hungry to do and haven’t been able to do in the past year.

Awards in the Arts 2021 will be presented virtually on May 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

To find out more about purchasing tickets and to participate in the auction for the Awards in the Arts 2021, go to fundforthearts.org.

ArtsMatch Sponsor

Churchill Downs

Media Sponsor

The VOICE of Louisville