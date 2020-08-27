Five Ways to Celebrate Derby 146

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Gilda’s Club Louisville and the Kentucky Derby Museum

Celebrating the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this year may not be an option, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate the fastest two minutes in sports! Below are five ways you can celebrate the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby from the comfort of your home, a friend’s, or in the community following all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Wagering 101: Playing the Ponies from Home

I prefer to bet on my horses depending on which jockey silk I like best; however, if you’re looking to learn the science behind the betting, join Eugene Carner for a workshop on how to bet on horses correctly. The workshop will be over Zoom on August 31 at 7 p.m. through Gilda’s Club Louisville. Make sure to register soon so that you can get the Zoom link in advance! To register, click here.

DIY Fascinators & Hats

Derby isn’t the same without wearing your fancy fascinator or Derby hat. So, gather some friends and family and create your own Derby hat from home! This craft is socially-distance friendly and is something every age can participate in. Go to your local craft store, like Dee’s, to get the supplies you need to make your ideal Derby hat or fascinator.

Visit the Kentucky Derby Museum

Visiting the Kentucky Derby Museum should be on everyone’s list this year. There is so much rich history and interesting stories that accompany the event that most people are unaware of. Admission to the museum comes with a historic walking tour of Churchill Downs, but it fills up quickly, so be sure to reserve your spot early. The museum is closed Tuesday through Saturday of Derby week, so you can visit the days leading up to Derby, or if you want to keep the celebration going, visit the following week! For more information on all the ways the Derby Museum is celebrating Derby 146 this year, click here.

Divine Derby Sips & Spreads

Learn to craft the perfect Derby cocktails, mocktails and appetizers through this Zoom event sponsored by Gilda’s Club Louisville. Hosted by JC Phelps of JCP Eats and Heather Wibbles from Bourbon Women, you’re sure to learn how to make your Derby party the best. When you sign up, the recipes will be sent to you so that you can prepare in advance. You can sign up for the event here.

Derby With a Purpose

Are you looking for somewhere to watch the Derby outside of your home? Westport Village, along with The Lee Initiative, is selling tables for people to come out and enjoy the Derby on a large LED screen that will be set up in the grassy area of Westport Village. There are two different table sizes available, a 30 inch for $30 or a 36 inch for $50. Both come with Maker’s Mark Mint Juleps, a Boombozz Pizza, treats from Napa River Grill and one official Derby program. There will also be a silent auction with proceeds going to the Lee Initiative and a Maker’s 46 tasting sponsored by Westport Whiskey & Wine. To buy tickets and find out more information, click here.