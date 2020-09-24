Five Fun Things to do Outdoors this Fall

By Elizabeth Scinta

The weather has cooled, the Halloween candy and pumpkins are displayed at the grocery stores and Pumpkin Spice everything is officially on the shelves. The times might be different, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip out on all the fun fall activities you’ve done in the past. Below are five fall activities you can safely enjoy outdoors.

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park

The beloved Jack O’Lantern Spectacular is returning, but this year as a drive-thru. From Oct. 1 through Nov. 1, you can drive through Iroquois park to view 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins. The theme this year is “A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Magical Places,” which will include places mirrored from reality and fictional stories. You should expect to be transported all over the world through music and the scenes before your eyes. There will also be a drop off location for #FeedTheWest, an initiative by Change Today, Change Tomorrow; more information can be found here, change-today.org/feedthewest. The entrance for this event is at 4800 New Cut Road. The event will be from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:30 to midnight Friday and Saturday nights. It’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at RedPinTix.com. Tickets are $35 per car/SUV/minivan or $50 per passenger in van/RV/limousine; proceeds benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

7:30 – 11 p.m. Sunday – Thursday

7:30 – midnight Friday and Saturday

Oct. 1 – Nov. 1

Iroquois Park

Jackolanternlouisville.com

contact@jackolanternlouisville.com

Boo at the Zoo

The Louisville Zoo has hosted this event for 39 years, and having to change the format is not going to hold them back from hosting the event this year. The event will take place from Oct. 1 through Oct. 30 on Thursday through Sunday nights beginning at 5 p.m. Trick-or-treating will be available for children 11 and under. Costumes are encouraged, but make sure to include a mask on children five and up! Families can take a ride on the Spooktacular Carousel, walk through the free-crawling “not-so-itsy-bitsy” Spider House and hear the tale of the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow. Members of The Louisville Zoo can purchase tickets for $6, and nonmembers can buy them for $12.50. The Louisville Zoo is taking extreme precautions for its staff’s health and safety and all visitors. For more information and to read about their safety precautions, visit their website louisvillezoo.org/boo.

Boo at the Zoo | 5 p.m. Oct. 1 – 30, Thursday-Sunday

The Louisville Zoo

louisvillezoo.org/boo

502.459.2181

USA Drive-Ins at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass have opened their parking lot to USA Drive-Ins every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 18. The movies are being shown in the parking lot behind Old Navy and American Eagle. USA Drive-Ins has the schedule of movies on their website until Oct. 3, so it’s easy to plan when you want to go. This weekend they’re showing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and The Lego Batman Movie. It’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance by going to usadrive-ins.com/purchase-tickets; USA Drive-Ins is currently operating under a cashless program. Movies begin at dusk, approximately 8 p.m., but parking begins at 7 p.m.

USA Drive-Ins

8 p.m., Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

theoutletshoppesofthebluegrass.com/event/USA-Drive-Ins/2145543899

502.722.5558

Fall Activities Galore at Huber’s Orchard

Huber’s Orchard Winery & Vineyard, a family-owned farm owned by seven generations of Hubers, offers activities for the whole family. You can pick apples and pumpkins, take on the corn mazes, play on the mountain slides, enjoy lunch at the Starlight Cafe or grab some ice cream at the Ice Cream and Cheese Shop. There’s a $3 admission price to board the U-Pick wagons, so make sure you purchase those tickets before hopping on. Whatever fall activity you’re interested in doing, Huber’s is bound to have it. Make sure to try their delicious apple butter before you go back home!

Huber’s Orchard Winery & Vineyard

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

19816 Huber Road

Starlight, IN 47106

huberwinery.com

812.923.9813

Tai Chi in the Gardens at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is a 60-acre garden that hosts numerous events during the fall. This fall, they’re offering Tai Chi in the gardens. Learn how to flow through movements that will allow you to connect with the changing seasons. The sessions are introductory, stand-alone and taught by Daniel Lally and Amy Connor from 10:15 to 11 a.m. They are offering Tai Chi in the gardens over five-date options: Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. The class takes place at the Mary F. Rounsavall Pavillion that overlooks the Pollinator Meadow. The class is rain or shine, and there is no pre-registration required. For more information, check out their website yewdellgardens.org/event/chi-for-yew-fall-chi-with-daniel-lally-and-amy-conner-drop-in-class/.

Tai Chi in the Gardens

10:15 to 11 a.m.; Oct. 1 and 15, Nov. 5 and 19, Dec. 3

6220 Old LaGrange Rd.

Crestwood, KY 40014

502.241.4788

grow@yewdellgardens.org