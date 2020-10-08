Finding the Light

L’Agence turtleneck tank, $180; Prada mini bag, $360, available at Rodes For Her. White and yellow gold diamond bangle bracelets; Diamond hoop earrings; Yellow gold diamond necklace; Yellow and white gold two-tone diamond ring; Bez Ambar white gold engagement ring with a 2.53ct cushion yellow diamond, prices upon request, available at Genesis Diamonds.
Photographer | Andrea Hutchinson
Stylist | Liz Bingham
Styling Assistant | Sarah Levitch
Makeup | Tameka Elliott
Models | Melissa Moore and Dominique Joy from Heyman Talent and Jeff Hunter
Location | Lincliffe
Derek Lam 10 blouse, $295, available at Rodes For Her. White gold diamond and sapphire earrings; Christopher Designs white gold sapphire and diamond necklace with 4.51ct cushion sapphire; Bez Ambar white gold sapphire and diamond ring with 5.03ct cushion sapphire and eight oval cut diamonds totaling 2.42ctw; White gold sapphire and diamond bracelet; White gold diamond “x” ring of baguette and round diamonds; Diamond tennis necklace; Diamond tennis bracelet, prices upon request, available at Genesis Diamonds.
Breitling Navitimer Chronograph watch featuring 18K red gold and brown crocodile strap, price upon request, available at Genesis Diamonds. Clothing from model’s personal collection.
Lafayette 148 coat, $798, available at Rodes For Her. Secret Garden diamond necklace, 18kt yellow gold; Moonlight zigzag stiletto diamond drop earrings, 18kt yellow gold; 14kt yellow gold estate bracelet with turquoise and tassel; Pre-owned 40mm Rolex GMT Master II, 18kt yellow gold; Estate diamond ring, 14kt yellow gold, prices upon request, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers.
L’Agence polka dot blouse, $295; Lafayette 148 tank top, $98, available at Rodes For Her. Oscar Heyman star sapphire and oval diamond ring in platinum; Oscar Heyman blue moonstone, diamond and sapphire bracelet; Graduated diamond necklace in platinum; Handmade tanzanite, diamond and garnet set in platinum, prices upon request, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers.
Vince leather blazer, $1,295, available at Rodes For Her. Handmade platinum crystal opal surrounded by 14 round diamonds; Graduated diamond necklace in platinum; Diamond floral hoop, 14kt white gold; Pre-owned 36mm DateJust, Roman dial; Estate diamond ring, 14kt yellow gold, prices upon request, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers.
Vince silk blouse, $345, available at Rodes For Her. Oscar Heyman natural pink, blue and yellow sapphire and diamond necklace set in yellow gold; Oscar Heyman natural pink, blue and yellow sapphire and diamond earrings set in yellow gold; Pink oval sapphire and diamond ring set in 14kt rose gold; Ballerina sapphire and diamond ring, 14kt yellow gold, prices upon request, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers.