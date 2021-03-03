Fashionable Gambit

From left to right: Isabel Ladd, Stuart Mercer, Alex Narramore, Haley Harris-Gatewood and Jon Carloftis.
On Isabel:
Frank Lyman top, $170; Orange and turquoise ring, $86, available at Glasscock Too. Vintage skirt, from the stylist’s personal collection, purchased at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Lime green fur, from the stylist’s personal collection. Prada heels, $199; Etro paisley duffle bag, $750, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Gold tassel earrings, $6; Blue flower bracelet, $10, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
On Stuart:
Luigi Bianchi custom made-to-measure coat, vest and pant; Stuart Mercer custom made-to-measure shirt; Seaward and Stearn London all silk pocket handkerchief, prices upon request, available at Stuart Mercer Gentleman’s Shoppe.
On Alex:
Isabel Sanchis dress, $2,800; Maggie Made Designs 14k gold with freshwater pearls and green onyx earrings, $185, available at Glasscock Too. Vintage beaded purse, $32, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Pink flower bracelet, $10; Summer Eliason freshwater pearl necklace, $98; Gold heels, $32, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
On Haley:
Vintage turquoise two-piece chiffon dress, $88; Silk scarf, $18; Pearl and pink stone clip-on earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Blue suede gloves, $45, available at Glasscock Too. Miu Miu patent slingback pumps, $99; Louis Vuitton Alma bag, $1,499, available at Belle Monde Boutique.
On Jon:
Castangia 1850 handmade silk and wool sportcoat; Stensroms shirt; Luigi Bianchi Four Season wool trouser; Seaward and Stearn London all silk tie; Seaward and Stearn London all silk handkerchief, prices upon request, available at Stuart Mercer Gentleman’s Shoppe. Shoes from the model’s personal collection.
Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson
Stylist: Liz Bingham
Assistant Stylist: Madison Ewing
Models: Jon Carloftis of Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens, Haley Harris Gatewood of Carl Meyers, Isabel Ladd of Isabel Ladd Interiors, Stuart Mercer of Stuart Mercer Gentleman’s Shoppe and Alex Narramore of The Mischief Maker
Location: 21c Museum Hotel Lexington in the Harmon Room designed by Isabel Ladd Interiors
To book the Harmon Room today, visit 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington.
On Alex:
Vintage Jonathan Logan dress with cropped matching jacket, $98; Vintage black clutch, $28; Valentino patent leather bow shoes, $198; available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Black and pearl clip-on earrings, $14, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Lime green fur and pearl hair clip from the stylist’s personal collection.
On Haley:
Sanctuary houndstooth dress, $79, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Orange and turquoise ring, $86; Maggie Made Designs blue chalcedony stone earrings with 14kt gold wire, $85, available at Glasscock Too.
On Jon:
Oxxford Clothes custom handmade midnight blue tuxedo; Shirt and watch from model’s personal collection.
On Isabel:
John Paul Ataker silk jacket, $1,250; John Paul Ataker silk pants, $450; Turquoise and black ring, $86, available at Glasscock Too. Black and gold clip-on earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Gold rope necklace, $18; Miu Miu patent oxfords, $199, available at Belle Monde Boutique.
Alice and Olivia silk blouse, $38; Gold chain earrings, $14, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. MinkPink pleated silk skirt, $49, Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag, $1,399; Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, $1,599, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Orange leather gloves, $50; Orange leather purse with chain, $125, available at Glasscock Too.
Mauro Blasi handmade wool, silk and cashmere sportcoat; Stenstroms shirt; Luigi Bianchi flannel wool trouser; Seaward and Stearn London all silk pocket handkerchief; W. Kleinberg leather calf belt, available at Stuart Mercer Gentleman’s Shoppe. Cap and shoes from the model’s personal collection.
On Haley:
Tracy Reese silver top, $315; Philosophy embellished denim pants, $895; Oo La La white blazer, $295; Turquoise and black ring, $86, available at Glasscock Too. Gold rope necklace, $18, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Patent and snakeskin heels, $18, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Black and gold clip-on earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
On Alex:
Lilly Pulitzer dress, $48; Green tassel earrings, $10; Pink bracelet, $14, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Cynthia Rowley sweater, $325, available at Glasscock Too. Vintage green suede clutch, $28; Silk headscarf, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, $1,599, available at Belle Monde Boutique.
On Isabel:
Vintage beaded front dress, $48, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Pink flower bracelet, $10, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Robert Detroit mink fur stole, $229; Pearl necklace, $29, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Beck green leather bag, $475, available at Glasscock Too. Earrings and orange bracelet from the model’s personal collection.
On Alex:
Alice and Olivia silk blouse, $38; Gold chain earrings, $14, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. MinkPink pleated silk skirt, $49; Sail to Sable white tweed jacket, $99; Prada heels, $199, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Orange leather gloves, $50; orange leather purse with chain, $125, available at Glasscock Too.
On Stuart:
Luigi Bianchi custom made-to-measure coat, vest and pant; Stuart Mercer custom made-to-measure shirt; Seaward and Stearn London all silk pocket handkerchief.
On Haley:
Vintage Morrison’s silk two-piece jacket and dress, $148, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Chanel pearl dangle earrings, $1,100, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Orange and turquoise ring, $86, available at Glasscock Too.
On Isabel:
Lilly Pulitzer gold dress, $62; Black tassel necklace, $18, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Corso Como suede heels, $39, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Earrings and ring from the model’s personal collection.
On Jon:
Mauro Blasi handmade wool, silk and cashmere sportcoat; Stenstroms shirt; Luigi Bianchi flannel wool trouser; Seaward and Stearn London all silk pocket handkerchief; W. Kleinberg leather calf belt, available at Stuart Mercer Gentleman’s Shoppe. Cap and shoes from the model’s personal collection.