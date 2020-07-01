Working Remotely

A fashion editorial featuring the editorial team of The Voice
Photography: Andrea Hutchinson
Styling: Liz Bingham
Styling Assistants: Sarah Levitch, Elizabeth Scinta & Shirelle Williams
Models: Britany Baker, Liz Bingham, Kathryn Harrington, Andrea Hutchinson, Janice Carter Levitch, Sarah Levitch, Elizabeth Scinta, Laura Snyder & Shirelle Williams
Location: Lincliffe
Janice Carter Levitch | Publisher (Marisa Baratelli dress, $1,610; Suzanna Dai earrings, $230, available at Glasscock Boutique. Glasses and shoes from Janice’s personal collection.)
Liz Bingham | Editor in Chief (Vintage Christian Dior dress, $198, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Golden Goose sneakers, available at Circe, price upon request. Jewelry from Liz’s personal collection. Journal, $17; Swell bottle, $39, available at Mamili.)
Britany Baker | Art Director (Beguile by Byron Lars Allusione dress, $198, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique; Prada heels, $90, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.)
Andrea Hutchinson | Staff Photographer (Lafayette 148 blazer, $58, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Other attire from Andrea’s personal collection.)
Kathryn Harrington | Staff Photographer (J. Crew dress, $32, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Other attire from Kathryn’s personal collection.)
Laura Snyder | Chief Operations Officer (Iris Setlakwe skirt, $295, available at Rodes For Her. Zimmermann silk blouse, $350, available at Circe. Prada patent leather heels, $80, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Magnetic bangle, $35, available at Glasscock Boutique.)
Elizabeth Scinta | Editorial Intern (Tropical blazer, $36.99; White blouse, $67; Tropical shorts, $23.99; Woven purse, $62; Coconuts by Matisse heels, $85; Earrings, $25, available at Mamili.)
Shirelle Williams | Editorial Intern (Vince Camuto gold pumps, $48, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Clear mini purse, $65, available at Mamili. Suit and top from Shirelle’s personal collection.)
Sarah Levitch | Editorial Intern (Linen pants, $33.99; Linen blouse, $29.99, available at Mamili. Boots, scarf and watch from Sarah’s personal collection.)
Laura Snyder | Chief Operations Officer
Liz Bingham | Editor in Chief (A.L.C. knit top, $165; Delfi Collection skirt, $395, available at Circe. Shoes from Liz’s personal collection. Watercolor candle, $36; Spiral notebook, $24; Journal, $17, Swell bottle, $39, available at Mamili.)