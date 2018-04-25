Voice of Style

Lovely in Lilly

Peppermint Palm is Louisville’s Signature Lilly Pulitzer Store

Styling, story and photos by Miranda McDonald

Model: Kristen Kirsch

There is something about spring fashion that screams bold colors and playful prints. Peppermint Palm is a local boutique dedicated to carrying clothing and accessories from Lilly Pulitzer, an international fashion designer who is known for both.

If you need the perfect jumpsuit for Sunday brunch, a statement tote to take poolside or a flirty frock for a night on the town, Peppermint Palm has you covered. VT