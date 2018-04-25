_ > Life & Style > Fashion > _ > Life & Style

Voice of Style

April 25, 2018

Lovely in Lilly

Peppermint Palm is Louisville’s Signature Lilly Pulitzer Store

Styling, story and photos by Miranda McDonald

Model: Kristen Kirsch

There is something about spring fashion that screams bold colors and playful prints. Peppermint Palm is a local boutique dedicated to carrying clothing and accessories from Lilly Pulitzer, an international fashion designer who is known for both.

 

Bon Voyage pouch, $48.

 

La La tote, $248; shady lady sunglasses, $48; feathers pin, $24; Elin coin purse, $48; to-do planner: $25; pineapple notebook, $14.

 

Dusk jumpsuit, $198; starburst necklace, $88; Ibiza crossbody bag, $118; gold sunglasses, $48.

 

Jane shift dress, $198; swirling sea cuff: $68; sand dune tassel earrings, $48; Kristen wedge, $198; Bahama wristlet, $68.

 

Shellie shift dress, $158; Qynn trench coat, $298; Emilia sunglasses, $48.

If you need the perfect jumpsuit for Sunday brunch, a statement tote to take poolside or a flirty frock for a night on the town, Peppermint Palm has you covered. VT