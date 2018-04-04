_ > Life & Style > Fashion
Voice of Style
April 4, 2018
Local Street Style
By Miranda McDonald
Style means being comfortable but also letting my personality show. Joshua Hale. Office Services Coordinator.
My outer appearance reflects my growth and artistic interests. Terion Thomas. Art student at UofL
Versatility is what I look for in my style. Gretchen Bell Photographer
I enjoy fashion because it allows me to explore my gender. Mikayla Burress. Recent graduate
Fashion is what you make it, so you have to own it with your style choices. Terri Burt Owner of Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing
Style should be a representation of who you are. Micah Cargin Process Analyst