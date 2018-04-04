_ > Life & Style > Fashion

Voice of Style

April 4, 2018

Local Street Style

By Miranda McDonald

 

Style means being comfortable but also letting my personality show. Joshua Hale. Office Services Coordinator.

 

My outer appearance reflects my growth and artistic interests. Terion Thomas. Art student at UofL

 

Versatility is what I look for in my style. Gretchen Bell Photographer

 

I enjoy fashion because it allows me to explore my gender. Mikayla Burress. Recent graduate

 

Fashion is what you make it, so you have to own it with your style choices. Terri Burt Owner of Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing

 

Style should be a representation of who you are. Micah Cargin Process Analyst