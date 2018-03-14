Turning Heads

Photography: Jessica Budnick

Creative Direction: Gunnar Deatherage

Backgrounds: Britany Baker

Hair/Makeup: Joseph’s Salon and Spa

Models: Lizzy Neutz and Makenzie Spaulding

Assistants: Kate Roach and Miranda McDonald

Blazer by Donna Degnan,

skirt and top by Draper James

and earrings by Merci

available at Merci Boutique.

Hat by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Entro and

rose-colored glasses

available at Work The Metal.

Hat by Formé Millinery.

Heels by Eva and Zoe and earrings

available at Off Broadway Shoes.

Fascinator by Formé Millinery.

Jumpsuit by Diane Von Furstenburg,

jacket by Alberto Makali, Tatum earring

and studded turnlock bag

available at Rodeo Drive.

Fascinator by Formé Millinery.

Dress, earrings and clutch

available at Work the Metal.

Fascinator by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Theia and earrings

available at Rodeo Drive.

Hat by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Chan Luu and earrings

available at Merci Boutique.

Hat by Carol Bader.

Top by She + Sky, skirt by

Aratta Silent Journey,

necklace and bracelet by

Uno De 50 and cuff available at Tunies.

Hat by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Listicle

available at Tunies Boutique.

Hat by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Zara, earrings

and bangle available at

Sassy Fox Upscale

Consignment.

Hat by Carol Bader.

Dress by M, necklace and bracelets

available at Sassy Fox

Upscale Consignment.

Hat by Carol Bader.