The Shape of Fall

Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson

Creative Director and Stylist: Miranda McDonald

Hair & Makeup: Joseph’s Salon & Spa

Models: Katie Tarr and Alex Hendrickson

Stylist Assistant: Jessica Malloy

Photo Shoot Assistants: Jessa Mayhew & Emilie Haupt

Wardrobe Management: Hilda Carr

Set Design: Andrea Hutchinson & Miranda McDonald

Props for Shoot Sourced from Architectural Salvage

Carlisle black sweater with ruffle accents, $98; Zara grey sleeveless dress, $38; Arturo Rios vintage headpiece, $22. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.

7 For All Mankind jeans, $169; Lauren by Ralph Lauren white puff sleeve top, $80; Vince Camuto side ruched gown, $188. Available at Dillard’s. Jerome Dreyfuss metallic handbag, $655. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods.

Romeo & Juliet Couture silver pleated midi skirt, $28; Gap sleeveless turtleneck sweater, $22; bow stud earrings, $12. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Diane von Furstenberg ivory cuffed blouse, $240. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods.

H Halston red print dress, $45; Eileen Fisher grey sweater, $248; Eileen Fisher grey knit leggings, $198; black wrap belt, $79. Available at Dillard’s.

Antonio Melani Eva navy jumpsuit, $149; Antonio Melani Ava white blouse, $109; Robert Lee Morris metal flower earrings, $45. Available at Dillard’s.

Antonio Melani periwinkle dress, $159; Antonio Melani pale blue Brian blouse, $109; Antonio Melani Gaza navy striped pants, $119; Robert Lee Morris blue stone ring, $48. Available at Dillard’s.

Jane Post black-and-white grid raincoat, $595; Milly black one-shoulder dress, $375; Vintage Chanel mini red quilted flap bag, $2,950. Available at Rodes For Him For Her.

Chiara Boni La Petite trumpet sleeve tunic, $395; Jane Post red patent leather raincoat, $375; Christine A. Moore Millinery Chris Parker hat, $132. Available at Rodes For Him For Her.

Polka dot tie neck blouse, $335; black lapel dress, $635. Available at Rodes For Him For Her. Kate Spade brown square satchel with black bow, $128. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.

Patriot blue tulip skirt, $48; black sweater, $18; cream blouse, $18; Kate Spade black wallet bag, $28. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Black patterned scarf, $14. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.

Sea white bow blouse, $125; Diane von Furstenberg high-waist draped maxi skirt, $225; A.L.C. Diller black skirt, $475. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Bow stud earrings, $12. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.

Cream dress, $23; white button down, $16; Kate Spade black coat, $92. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. 7 For All Mankind jeans, $169. Available at Dillard’s. Black vintage hat with bow netting, $22. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.