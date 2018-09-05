The Shape of Fall

Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson
Creative Director and Stylist: Miranda McDonald
Hair & Makeup: Joseph’s Salon & Spa
Models: Katie Tarr and Alex Hendrickson
Stylist Assistant: Jessica Malloy
Photo Shoot Assistants: Jessa Mayhew & Emilie Haupt
Wardrobe Management: Hilda Carr
Set Design: Andrea Hutchinson & Miranda McDonald
Props for Shoot Sourced from Architectural Salvage
Carlisle black sweater with ruffle accents, $98; Zara grey sleeveless dress, $38; Arturo Rios vintage headpiece, $22. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
7 For All Mankind jeans, $169; Lauren by Ralph Lauren white puff sleeve top, $80; Vince Camuto side ruched gown, $188. Available at Dillard’s. Jerome Dreyfuss metallic handbag, $655. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods.
Romeo & Juliet Couture silver pleated midi skirt, $28; Gap sleeveless turtleneck sweater, $22; bow stud earrings, $12. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Diane von Furstenberg ivory cuffed blouse, $240. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods.
H Halston red print dress, $45; Eileen Fisher grey sweater, $248; Eileen Fisher grey knit leggings, $198; black wrap belt, $79. Available at Dillard’s.
Antonio Melani Eva navy jumpsuit, $149; Antonio Melani Ava white blouse, $109; Robert Lee Morris metal flower earrings, $45. Available at Dillard’s.
Antonio Melani periwinkle dress, $159; Antonio Melani pale blue Brian blouse, $109; Antonio Melani Gaza navy striped pants, $119; Robert Lee Morris blue stone ring, $48. Available at Dillard’s.
Jane Post black-and-white grid raincoat, $595; Milly black one-shoulder dress, $375; Vintage Chanel mini red quilted flap bag, $2,950. Available at Rodes For Him For Her.
Chiara Boni La Petite trumpet sleeve tunic, $395; Jane Post red patent leather raincoat, $375; Christine A. Moore Millinery Chris Parker hat, $132. Available at Rodes For Him For Her.
Polka dot tie neck blouse, $335; black lapel dress, $635. Available at Rodes For Him For Her. Kate Spade brown square satchel with black bow, $128. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
Patriot blue tulip skirt, $48; black sweater, $18; cream blouse, $18; Kate Spade black wallet bag, $28. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Black patterned scarf, $14. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
Sea white bow blouse, $125; Diane von Furstenberg high-waist draped maxi skirt, $225; A.L.C. Diller black skirt, $475. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Bow stud earrings, $12. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
Cream dress, $23; white button down, $16; Kate Spade black coat, $92. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. 7 For All Mankind jeans, $169. Available at Dillard’s. Black vintage hat with bow netting, $22. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.