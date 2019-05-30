The Entourage

Photography: Andrea Hutchinson

Stylist: Liz Bingham

Photo Assistant: Lauren Bradley Cox

Wardrobe Assistants: Roxanne Dunaway and Mariah Kline

Models: Liz Bingham, Katya Estes, Madison Ewing, Catherine Jones Kung and Jason Schmidt

Hair and Makeup: Joseph’s Salon & Spa

Location: The Pendennis Club

Cake: Plehn’s Bakery

Liz: Justin Alexander “Jayme” gown, $1,749; cathedral-length veil (pictured in opening spread), $500; satin ribbon, $299; hair comb, $179; teardrop earrings, $79, available at the Bridal Suite of Louisville.

Katya: Shoshanna gold dress, $485; Mignonne Gavigan earrings, $125, available at Rodes For Her. Shoes from model’s personal collection. Bag from stylist’s personal collection.

Catherine: Vince top, $225; Vince pants, $245, available at Rodes For Her. Lizzie Fortunato Vine earrings, $275, available at Circe. Gingham bag, $10, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Jason: Byron tuxedo, $1,095; Eton shirt, $265; Robert Talbott vest, $495; Eton pocket square, $65, available at Rodes For Him.

Madison: Caroline Constas slip dress, $495, available at Rodes For Her. Earrings, $14, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Shoes and bag from stylist’s personal collection.

Katya: Ulla Johnson Nerissa dress, $845; Sterling King The Fold earrings, $395, available at Circe.

Catherine: Saloni Cece dress, $550; Sterling King The Fold earrings, $395, available at Circe. Pour La Victoire shoes, $68, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Sondra Roberts satin clutch, $300, available at Rodes For Her.

Katya: Shoshanna print dress, $68; pearl drop earrings, $16; Avec heels, $28; Iris Lane green bag, $82, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

Madison: Self Portrait Lattice dress, $430, available at Circe. Avec heels, $28; Kate Spade basket weave clutch, $64, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Earrings from stylist’s personal collection.

Catherine: Black Halo dress, $375; Cult Gaia Ark bag, $148, available at Rodes For Her. Shoes and earrings from stylist’s personal collection.

Katya: Alexis Bermusa jumpsuit, $600, available at Circe. Earrings, $10, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Jason: Byron sport coat, $795; Eton shirt, $245; Hiltl pants, $225; Torino belt, $130; Eton pocket square, $65, available at Rodes For Him.

Catherine: BCBG romper, $80; Brooks Brothers cuff, $16, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Earrings from stylist’s personal collection. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Madison: Alice + Olivia dress, $70; Louise Et Cie pumps, $38, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Cindy Borders earrings, $42, available at Rodes For Her.

Liz: Justin Alexander “Sienna” gown, $1,099; single tier veil with ribbon edge, $189; two-tier veil with lace train and vine appliques, $465; earrings, $79, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville.

Madison: Bill Levkoff dress 7034, $206, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville. pearl drop earrings, $16, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

Catherine: Bill Levkoff dress 1458, $213, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville. Earrings, $14, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

Katya: Bill Levkoff dress 1250, $206, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville. Cindy Borders earrings, $40, available at Rodes For Her.

Madison: Saloni Iris dress, $595; Jennybird earrings, $95, available at Circe. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Catherine: Band of Outsiders dress, $225, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Mignonne Gavigan earrings, $125; Loeffler Randall clutch, $275, available at Rodes For Her. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Jason: Byron sport coat, $795; Eton shirt, $245; Hiltl pants, $225; Torino belt, $130; Eton pocket square, $65, available at Rodes For Him. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Liz: Amanda Uprichard dress, $72; Louise Et Cie pumps, $38, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Earrings from stylist’s personal collection.