The Edge Of Forever At Hermitage Farm

Photography: Andrea Hutchinson

Styling: Liz Bingham

Styling Assistant: Laurie Robertson,

Owner of The Bridal Suite of Louisville

Hair: Audrey Speedy, Drybar Louisville

Makeup: Becca Schell Makeup Artistry

Flowers: In Bloom Again

Models: Hanna Benjamin and

Dominique Joy Thompson

Location: Hermitage Farm

Artelier Nicole Miller pants, $24; Raoul silk top, $42; Talbots tweed jacket, $30, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Ivory fingertip veil with pencil edge by Richard Designs UK, $125, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Earrings from stylist’s personal collection.

Justin Alexander “Kelly” gown in blush pink silk, price upon request; ivory fingertip veil with scalloped edge and crystal detail by Richard Designs UK, price upon request; rose gold hair clip with freshwater pearls and Swarovski crystal detail, exclusively for The Bridal Suite, price upon request; cubic zirconia solitaire drop earrings set in rhodium by Bejé Jewelry for The Bridal Suite, $79; available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Cubic zirconia ring, $24, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

Justin Alexander gown with removable beaded belt, price upon request; waltz-length veil with horsehair edge custom designed by The Bridal Suite, price upon request; hand-beaded Swarovski crystal hair clip, $139; cubic zirconia solitaire drop earrings set in rhodium by Bejé Jewelry for The Bridal Suite, $79; cubic zirconia solitaire pendant necklace set in rhodium by Bejé Jewelry for The Bridal Suite, $79, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Rhinestone bracelet, $3, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

Artelier Nicole Miller pants, $24; Raoul silk top, $42; Talbots tweed jacket, $30, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Ivory fingertip veil with pencil edge by Richard Designs UK, $125; Richard Designs UK asymmetrical headband with Alençon lace, Swarovski crystals and freshwater pearls, $425, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Justin Alexander “Jaylee” Italian lace gown, price upon request; single tier veil with embroidered lace, pearls, sequins and rhinestones, $189; rose gold hair clip with freshwater pearls and Swarovski crystal detail, exclusively for The Bridal Suite of Louisville, price upon request; cubic zirconia pendant cushion-set earrings, $18; available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Cubic zirconia ring, $24, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

Eddy K Collection gown, price upon request; Eddy K detachable Alençon lace skirt, price upon request; waltz-length veil with horsehair edge custom designed by The Bridal Suite, price upon request; Justin Alexander hairband, $235; cubic zirconia solitaire drop earrings set in rhodium by Bejé Jewelry for The Bridal Suite, $79, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville.

Justin Alexander “Jasmine” gown with detachable train, price upon request; Richard Designs UK satin edge single tier veil, $189; cubic zirconia solitaire drop earrings set in rhodium by Bejé Jewelry for The Bridal Suite of Louisville, $79; cubic zirconia solitaire pendant necklace set in rhodium by Bejé Jewelry for The Bridal Suite, $79; beaded hair clip, $139, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville.

Justin Alexander “Kelly” gown in blush pink silk, price upon request; ivory fingertip veil with scalloped edge and crystal detail by Richard Designs UK, price upon request; cubic zirconia solitaire drop earrings set in rhodium by Bejé Jewelry for The Bridal Suite, $79; available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Cubic zirconia ring, $24, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

Vintage Ward Brothers mink fur coat, $275, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Richard Designs UK satin edge single tier veil, $189; cubic zirconia solitaire drop earrings set in rhodium by Bejé Jewelry for The Bridal Suite, $79; beaded hair comb, $139, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville.

Justin Alexander “Jaylee” Italian lace gown, price upon request; Richard Designs UK faux fur stole with rhinestone clasp, $175; Richard Designs UK re-embroidered lace band, $299, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville.

Justin Alexander Signature Couture “Turin” gown, price upon request; single tier rhinestone edge custom designed veil by The Bridal Suite; cubic zirconia pendant cushion-set earrings, $18, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Yudofsky mink fur coat, $750, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.