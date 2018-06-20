Summer Wedding Style

Styling by Abigail Hillerich
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
With wedding season in full swing, leave it to us to answer all of your what-to-wear questions. Whether you’re looking for a fun party dress, a sassy heel or that statement bag you’ve always wanted, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to our friends at local boutiques around town, here’s a spread that’s sure to meet your every wedding attire wish and make certain you’re the best dressed at every event.
Honolulu quartz earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $216
Gold hoop pearl earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $98.
Jovani black dress, available at Rodeo Drive, $500.
Emory Park coral jumpsuit, available at Chartreuse Boutique, $68.
Theia dress, available at Rodeo Drive, $595.
Amanda Uprichard Emery Dress in rose quartz, available at Merci Boutique, $216.
Stuart Weitzman silver leather sandals, available at Rodes, $398.
Light blue flower Tinsley earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $86.
Stuart Weitzman nude patent leather heels, available at Rodes, $398.
Silver Milano pyramid clutch, available at Rodeo Drive, $320.
Chanel beige caviar 2.55 handbag, available at Rodes, $4,500.
Silver cracked glass teardrop earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $230.
Crystal and pearl gold earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $220.
Silver crystal hinge bracelet, available at Rodeo Drive, $245.
Silver golden stud bracelet, available at Rodeo Drive, $145.
Grey pearl hoop earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $245.
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
shoprodeodrive.com
502.425.8999
Rodes
4938 Brownsboro Road
rodes.com
502.753.7633
Merci Boutique
3911 Chenoweth Square
fleurdelisandmerci.com
502.893.4252
Chartreuse Boutique
1301 Herr Lane, Westport Village
shopchartreuse.com
502.409.7082