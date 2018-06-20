_ > Life & Style > Fashion

Summer Wedding Style

June 20, 2018

Styling by Abigail Hillerich

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

With wedding season in full swing, leave it to us to answer all of your what-to-wear questions. Whether you’re looking for a fun party dress, a sassy heel or that statement bag you’ve always wanted, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to our friends at local boutiques around town, here’s a spread that’s sure to meet your every wedding attire wish and make certain you’re the best dressed at every event.

Honolulu quartz earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $216

Gold hoop pearl earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $98.

Jovani black dress, available at Rodeo Drive, $500.

Emory Park coral jumpsuit, available at Chartreuse Boutique, $68.

Theia dress, available at Rodeo Drive, $595.

Amanda Uprichard Emery Dress in rose quartz, available at Merci Boutique, $216.

Stuart Weitzman silver leather sandals, available at Rodes, $398.

Light blue flower Tinsley earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $86.

Stuart Weitzman nude patent leather heels, available at Rodes, $398.

Silver Milano pyramid clutch, available at Rodeo Drive, $320.

Chanel beige caviar 2.55 handbag, available at Rodes, $4,500.

Silver cracked glass teardrop earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $230.

Crystal and pearl gold earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $220.

Silver crystal hinge bracelet, available at Rodeo Drive, $245.

Silver golden stud bracelet, available at Rodeo Drive, $145.

Grey pearl hoop earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $245.

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

shoprodeodrive.com

502.425.8999

Rodes

4938 Brownsboro Road

rodes.com

502.753.7633

Merci Boutique

3911 Chenoweth Square

fleurdelisandmerci.com

502.893.4252

Chartreuse Boutique

1301 Herr Lane, Westport Village

shopchartreuse.com

502.409.7082