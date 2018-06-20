Summer Wedding Style

Styling by Abigail Hillerich

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

With wedding season in full swing, leave it to us to answer all of your what-to-wear questions. Whether you’re looking for a fun party dress, a sassy heel or that statement bag you’ve always wanted, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to our friends at local boutiques around town, here’s a spread that’s sure to meet your every wedding attire wish and make certain you’re the best dressed at every event.

Honolulu quartz earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $216

Gold hoop pearl earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $98.

Jovani black dress, available at Rodeo Drive, $500.

Emory Park coral jumpsuit, available at Chartreuse Boutique, $68.

Theia dress, available at Rodeo Drive, $595.

Amanda Uprichard Emery Dress in rose quartz, available at Merci Boutique, $216.

Stuart Weitzman silver leather sandals, available at Rodes, $398.

Light blue flower Tinsley earrings, available at Merci Boutique, $86.

Stuart Weitzman nude patent leather heels, available at Rodes, $398.

Silver Milano pyramid clutch, available at Rodeo Drive, $320.

Chanel beige caviar 2.55 handbag, available at Rodes, $4,500.

Silver cracked glass teardrop earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $230.

Crystal and pearl gold earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $220.

Silver crystal hinge bracelet, available at Rodeo Drive, $245.

Silver golden stud bracelet, available at Rodeo Drive, $145.

Grey pearl hoop earrings, available at Rodeo Drive, $245.

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

shoprodeodrive.com

502.425.8999

Rodes

4938 Brownsboro Road

rodes.com

502.753.7633

Merci Boutique

3911 Chenoweth Square

fleurdelisandmerci.com

502.893.4252

Chartreuse Boutique

1301 Herr Lane, Westport Village

shopchartreuse.com

502.409.7082