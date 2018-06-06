+ Featured Posts > _ > Life & Style > Fashion

Shades of Summer

June 6, 2018

Ruffle top, $110; bikini bottom, $90. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.

Photographer
Andrea Hutchinson

Stylist
Miranda McDonald

Models
Brooke Deighton
Rayana Dabney
(Helen Wells Agency)

Photographer Assistant
Jessa Mayhew

Makeup
Amanda Hively
(Joseph’s Salon and Spa)

Hair
Darcee Rogers

Location
Lakeside Swim Club

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

502.425.8999

www.shoprodeodrive.com

Sassy Fox

150 Chenoweth Lane

502.895.3711

www.facebook.com/sassyfoxconsignment

Tunies

1201 Herr Lane, #150

502.618.3868

www.shoptunies.com

Lakeside Swim Club

2010 Trevilian Way

502.454.4585

lakesideswim.com

 

Floral wrap top, $110; black bikini bottoms, $90. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.

 

Michael Stars top, $118; stone+stick bracelets, $28; canvas earrings $22; Dear John denim shorts, $78; Chalet linen tunic, $142; ABA tassel necklace, $49; Michael Stars linen shorts, $108; Bed Stu bag, $245. Available at Tunies.

Sans Souci tan dress, $18; red necklace, $22; Renee C print tunic, $25; blue tassel earrings, $22. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

 

Benny tropical leaf pant, $295; Tom Ford sunglasses, $415; lucite circle earrings, $70; orchid tee, $138. Available at Rodeo Drive.

 

Colorblock stripe goldie dress, $575; silver earrings, $92. Available at Rodeo Drive.

 

Red bikini bottom, $90; light blue one piece, $180; yellow bikini bottom, $90; royal blue one piece, $180. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.

 

Striped halter top, $100; black tie bottoms $120. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.

Rashguard top, $110; print bikini bottoms, $90. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.