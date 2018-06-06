Shades of Summer

Ruffle top, $110; bikini bottom, $90. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.
Photographer
Andrea Hutchinson
Stylist
Miranda McDonald
Models
Brooke Deighton
Rayana Dabney
(Helen Wells Agency)
Photographer Assistant
Jessa Mayhew
Makeup
Amanda Hively
(Joseph’s Salon and Spa)
Hair
Darcee Rogers
Location
Lakeside Swim Club
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
502.425.8999
www.shoprodeodrive.com
Sassy Fox
150 Chenoweth Lane
502.895.3711
www.facebook.com/sassyfoxconsignment
Tunies
1201 Herr Lane, #150
502.618.3868
www.shoptunies.com
Lakeside Swim Club
2010 Trevilian Way
502.454.4585
lakesideswim.com
Floral wrap top, $110; black bikini bottoms, $90. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.
Michael Stars top, $118; stone+stick bracelets, $28; canvas earrings $22; Dear John denim shorts, $78; Chalet linen tunic, $142; ABA tassel necklace, $49; Michael Stars linen shorts, $108; Bed Stu bag, $245. Available at Tunies.
Sans Souci tan dress, $18; red necklace, $22; Renee C print tunic, $25; blue tassel earrings, $22. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
Benny tropical leaf pant, $295; Tom Ford sunglasses, $415; lucite circle earrings, $70; orchid tee, $138. Available at Rodeo Drive.
Colorblock stripe goldie dress, $575; silver earrings, $92. Available at Rodeo Drive.
Red bikini bottom, $90; light blue one piece, $180; yellow bikini bottom, $90; royal blue one piece, $180. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.
Striped halter top, $100; black tie bottoms $120. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.
Rashguard top, $110; print bikini bottoms, $90. Available from Cannonball Swimwear.