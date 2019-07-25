Patrons + Performers

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Styling by Andre Wilson

Clothing courtesy of Rodes for Him & For Her, Rodeo Drive, Sassy Fox and Dillard’s

Patronage of the arts dates back to ancient history when those who ruled or possessed tremendous wealth would use their support of the arts as a way to gain power, prestige and influence. In its modern iteration, such support from individuals and organizations forges a beautiful collaboration between performers and patrons and is imperative to retaining our vibrant performing arts scene.

ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE

Neill Robertson

Actors Theatre performer who has played Renfield in Fifth Third Bank’s Dracula since 2017

“It really takes a village to put a show together, especially a show as technically demanding as Dracula. Without the support of loyal patrons like Mike Ash of Fifth Third Bank, we couldn’t provide Louisville with this time-honored holiday tradition, and most importantly, we couldn’t share this exciting show with the countless students across Kentucky, some of whom have never seen a play before.”

Mike Ash

Regional President of Fifth Third Bank, 25 Years as Title Sponsor of the Holiday Series, Dracula and A Christmas Carol, presented by Actors Theatre

“As a company, we realize the vital importance the arts provide in creating a thriving, successful society. The partnership between Fifth Third Bank and Actors Theatre exemplifies what is possible when non-profit organizations and leading corporations are able to partner for the greater good of the community we serve. We at Fifth Third Bank are proud to be associated with Dracula, a production that is a Louisville tradition and that annually exposes more than 10,000 students to live theater each year through Actors Theatre’s robust student matinee program.”

KENTUCKY OPERA

Emily Albrink

Performer with Kentucky Opera since 2010

“Moving people and making them think and feel through music is my great love. Louisville is so fortunate to have arts organizations that deliver art at a high level. These are essential for a community to thrive. Patrons like Carmel Person make this possible. They give of themselves to provide the greatest gift to their community. My life wouldn’t be possible without their generosity and for that, I am truly grateful.”

Dr. Carmel Person

Kentucky Opera season subscriber since 2008

“The Kentucky Opera [KO] affords our community an opportunity to enjoy an artistic experience of operatic storytelling, colorful costume design and exquisite choreography. The KO has refined the art of integrating classic opera with fresh, modern contemporary productions: this appeals to an array of audiences and allows the nontraditional audience member to experience opera with a twist. It’s a fun, entertaining evening that always leaves me wanting more.”

LOUISVILLE ORCHESTRA



Evan Vicic

Louisville Orchestra Violinist since 2014

“The Louisville Orchestra would not be able to exist without dedicated patrons like Ritu Furlan and so many others. They provide both financial and emotional support that is vital to the organization, for which we are grateful. One of the main reasons I perform is to bring joy to our audiences. I cannot overstate how happy it makes me to look into the hall, see reactions to the music and to know that I am a part of something that transports people into an entirely different world.”

Ritu Furlan

Member of Louisville Orchestra Board of Directors since 2011

“The Louisville Orchestra is a jewel in our community and an integral part of our local arts scene. I am proud to lend my skills to this organization. The staff of the orchestra is dedicated and such a pleasure to work with, and the musicians light up my world every time I see them perform.”

LOUISVILLE BALLET

Jim Haynes

Supporter of the Louisville Ballet since 2017

“The Louisville Ballet is one of the shining jewels of our community. I would encourage everyone who hasn’t already to see the ballet because you don’t know what a fantastic art form it is. Louisville Ballet Artistic and Executive Director Robert Curran does a wonderful job creating a visual composition on the stage.”

Jeremy Hanson

New to the Louisville Ballet

“The fact that we – my brother Tristan and I – are able to do what we love for a living is more than we could have ever asked for. We really appreciate the moments where we can tell a story to the audience and portray a story from the choreographer’s vision and our artistic director’s vision. Not only that but being able to love that process of creating that storyline and what people are going for is unbelievable.”

Tristan Hanson

New to the Louisville Ballet

“For me it’s (about) connecting with the people in the audience. I think it’s really great to have that connection with the audience and to let them feel something they may not feel in any other art form and really put themselves on stage with us.”