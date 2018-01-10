_ > Life & Style > Fashion > _ > Life & Style
Happily Everlasting
January 10, 2018
Genesis Diamonds
4600 Shelbyville Rd., Ste. 106
502.891.0424
genesisdiamonds.net
Alor Classique bangle, Style # 04-32-S834-11, $795
Alor Classique bangle, Style # 04-36-S006-00, $325
Engagement ring: Tacori HT2624CU9 RoyalT in platinum, $16,750
Wedding band in middle: Tacori HT2623B RoyalT in platinum, $12,930
Wedding band on left: Tacori 74-7S gentlemen’s band in white gold, $3,140
Left: Tacori HT2616B Adoration women’s wedding band, $22,190
Middle: Tacori HT2617B Adoration women’s wedding band, $15,590
Right:Tacori HT2615B Adoration women’s wedding band, $26,490
Earrings: Tacori Encore petite crescent stud earrings, $2,390
Necklace: Tacori Encore platinum petite crescent pendant necklace, $2,190
Tacori SE231P Pave Crossroad studs in rose gold, $1,090
Tacori SE227 Pave Chevron studs in silver, $890
Tacori SE229Y Bold Pave Surfboard studs in yellow gold, $990