Grit & Glam

Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson
Stylist and Creative Director: Miranda McDonald
Wardrobe Assistant: Hilda Carr
Makeup Artist: Lauren Bradley
Hair Stylist: Danielle Toller
Models: Abigail Bridges, Lucy Duane and Braxton Foote
Assistants: Gabrielle Aberson, Mattie Townson and Kelly Vetter
Location: Le Rack Consignment Boutique and Man Cave
Alice + Olivia gold suit – jacket, $495, pants $330; Beetle bag, $275. Available at Rodeo Drive. Alexis black blouse, $395. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods.
Location: Please & Thank You
Carmen Marc Valvo gown, $68; Arden B metallic sweater, $25. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Pink wool coat, $228; pearl headband, $14.50. Available at J. Crew at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Joules animal print blouse, $89.95. Available at Tunie’s.
Location: Spinelli’s Pizzeria
Canali suit, $1,795; Eton button down shirt, $265; Robert Jensen tie, $175. Available at Rodes For Him.
Rene Ruiz gown, $339.97. Available at Saks Off Fifth at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Vintage fur stole, $89. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Bug tassel earrings, $18. Available at Work the Metal.
Location: Bussman’s Bakery
Eva Franco halter cocktail dress, $98; vintage red hat, $38. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Marella red coat, $1,215. Available at Rodes For Her. Denim, $79.50. Available at J. Crew at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Sphere bag, $69. Available at Work the Metal.
Location: Kentucky Science Center
Beaded dress, $115; vintage fox fur, $400. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Fiona silver crossbody, $42; silver watch, $36. Available at Work the Metal. Yochi bead earrings, $44. Available at Tunie’s.
Location: Better Days Record Store
Michael Kors button down shirt, $24. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Aiden sequin dress, $795. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Ostrich feather jacket, $398. Available at Rodeo Drive. Gold cuff, $19.50. Available at J. Crew at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Tassel earrings, $19. Available at Work
the Metal.
Hudson jeans, $185; Robert Talbott estate coat, $1,098. Hudson t-shirt, $65; Hook and Albert pin, $40. Available at Rodes For Him.
Location: Twig and Leaf
Ulta Johnson jumpsuit, $595. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Sampson dress, $74.99. Available at Saks Off Fifth at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Gold cuff, $19.50; jewel necklace, $54.50; flower necklace, $54.50. Available at J. Crew at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.
Lace dress, $373.99. Available at Saks Off Fifth at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Ulla Johnson coat, $745. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Yellow beaded earrings, $12; gold watch, $36. Available at Work the Metal.