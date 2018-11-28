Grit & Glam

Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson

Stylist and Creative Director: Miranda McDonald

Wardrobe Assistant: Hilda Carr

Makeup Artist: Lauren Bradley

Hair Stylist: Danielle Toller

Models: Abigail Bridges, Lucy Duane and Braxton Foote

Assistants: Gabrielle Aberson, Mattie Townson and Kelly Vetter

Location: Le Rack Consignment Boutique and Man Cave

Alice + Olivia gold suit – jacket, $495, pants $330; Beetle bag, $275. Available at Rodeo Drive. Alexis black blouse, $395. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods.

Location: Please & Thank You

Carmen Marc Valvo gown, $68; Arden B metallic sweater, $25. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Pink wool coat, $228; pearl headband, $14.50. Available at J. Crew at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Joules animal print blouse, $89.95. Available at Tunie’s.

Location: Spinelli’s Pizzeria

Alice + Olivia gold suit – jacket, $495, pants $330; Beetle bag, $275. Available at Rodeo Drive. Alexis black blouse, $395. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods.

Canali suit, $1,795; Eton button down shirt, $265; Robert Jensen tie, $175. Available at Rodes For Him.

Rene Ruiz gown, $339.97. Available at Saks Off Fifth at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Vintage fur stole, $89. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Bug tassel earrings, $18. Available at Work the Metal.

Location: Bussman’s Bakery

Eva Franco halter cocktail dress, $98; vintage red hat, $38. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Marella red coat, $1,215. Available at Rodes For Her. Denim, $79.50. Available at J. Crew at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Sphere bag, $69. Available at Work the Metal.

Location: Kentucky Science Center

Beaded dress, $115; vintage fox fur, $400. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Fiona silver crossbody, $42; silver watch, $36. Available at Work the Metal. Yochi bead earrings, $44. Available at Tunie’s.

Location: Better Days Record Store

Michael Kors button down shirt, $24. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Aiden sequin dress, $795. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Ostrich feather jacket, $398. Available at Rodeo Drive. Gold cuff, $19.50. Available at J. Crew at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Tassel earrings, $19. Available at Work

the Metal.

Hudson jeans, $185; Robert Talbott estate coat, $1,098. Hudson t-shirt, $65; Hook and Albert pin, $40. Available at Rodes For Him.

Location: Twig and Leaf

Ulta Johnson jumpsuit, $595. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Sampson dress, $74.99. Available at Saks Off Fifth at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Gold cuff, $19.50; jewel necklace, $54.50; flower necklace, $54.50. Available at J. Crew at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Lace dress, $373.99. Available at Saks Off Fifth at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Ulla Johnson coat, $745. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Yellow beaded earrings, $12; gold watch, $36. Available at Work the Metal.