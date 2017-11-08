Good Times at the Glssry

Story and photos by Mariah Kline

If you haven’t yet paid a visit to Dollface Brows & Beauty in NuLu, you now have twice as many reasons to. Last November, Jess Harrison opened the shop for eyebrow and eyelash services and has since gained a loyal following. In May of this year, she joined forces with Amy Riggs to add the Glssry, which specializes in classic and unique nail design as well as nail art.

At my recent visit to Dollface, I watched as Amy and Jess both went above and beyond to pamper (and entertain) me and every client who walked through the door. Not only are these ladies providing quality beauty treatments and attention to detail, they ensure each guest has a fun experience while in their care.

Amy received her nail technician license in 2005, and has worked in the field off and on ever since. She also worked for Ramsi Kamar at Ramsi’s Cafe on the World for 12 years, and while the restaurant business and the nail business may have little in common, Amy says Ramsi taught her some invaluable lessons in customer service that she still carries with her today.

“When people come to eat at his restaurant, Ramsi treats them as if they’re coming to eat at his home,” she explains. “That always stuck with me and I like to treat my clients the same way.”

Amy and Jess are both perfectionists and will spend a lot of time with each client to make sure they receive exactly what they want. They encourage people to send them pictures of nails they like ahead of time from Instagram or Pinterest, but for those who don’t have any inspiration, these creative minds have you covered. The pair loves spending hours coming up with new ideas for nail art. They even have set design specials for their Monthly Mani, which is offered at a discounted price and removes any guesswork from the equation.

Since I had never applied art to my own nails and didn’t know where to begin, I let Amy take the wheel and her design did not disappoint. She chose two different shades of blue for the polish, and added rose gold accents using embellishments and a special nail tape. Thanks to the shellac polish and Amy’s fastidiousness, my flawless manicure hasn’t chipped even two weeks later.

While their services are exceptional, truly the best part of the Dollface and Glssry experience is the fun and laidback vibe that Amy and Jess provide.

“Jess and I are very much on the same wavelength, and this place is a wonderful creative outlet for both of us,” Amy says. “The two of us collaborating is very organic and we both enjoy what we do so much so it’s not an uptight environment. When you’re here, you just feel like you’re coming over to a friend’s place to hang out.”

To book an appointment online and read about their other services, visit dollfacebrows.com, and to see their work and monthly specials, visit their Instagram @dollfacebrowsofficial. VT