First Class

Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson

Stylist: Miranda McDonald

Models: Margarita Karizskaja (Heyman Talent) and Austin Bouchard

Hair Stylist: Danielle Toller

Makeup Artist and Photo Assistant: Lauren Bradley Cox

Wardrobe Assistants: Liz Bingham, Hilda Carr and Mariah Kline

Location: Photos shot at Bowman Field. Mooney M20C and Twin Cessna 340 Turbo courtesy of Dr. Jeff and Mrs. Valerie Allen

Suitsupply double breasted suit, $250; Zegna dress shirt, $35; Charvet tie, $35; Tanner Krolle traveller case, $350, available at Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store. Tan suitcase from stylist’s personal collection.

Tahari Arthur dress, $79, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Print scarf, $8, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Stackable rings, $330; Shine sparkling strand and charm, $275, available at PANDORA Louisville. Sunglasses and shoes from model’s personal collection.

Lilly Pulitzer button down, $98; Lilly Pulitzer pants, $138, available at the Peppermint Palm. Cream vest, $32; Aphorism scarf, $16, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Wide belt, $12; SoleSociety heels, $19; Milly snakeskin bag, $99, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Shine hoop earrings, $175, available at PANDORA Louisville. Dorfman Pacific Scala hat, $79.95; clear bag, $56.95; florals, $10.95, available at Dee’s Louisville. Gucci 1978 vintage weekend bag, $895; Tanner Krolle traveller case, $350, available at Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store. Watch and vintage straw bag from stylist’s personal collection.

Behnaz Sarafpour trench coat, $178; vintage dress, $88; vintage scarf, $18; vintage gloves, $12; vintage straw bag, $42, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Sunglasses from stylist’s personal collection. Earrings from model’s personal collection.

Doncaster jacket with belt, $49; Ann Taylor pants, $24, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Pearl wrap necklace, $20, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Earrings from model’s personal collection. Sunglasses and gloves from stylist’s personal collection.

Etro gingham sportcoat, $367; Canali slacks, $45; Donald Pliner loafers, $38; Gucci 1978 vintage weekend bag, $895, available at Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store. Shirt and sunglasses from model’s personal collection.

New York & Co. shirt, $16; Raoul skirt, $54; temple necklace, $16, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Lilly Pulitzer bracelet, $48, available at the Peppermint Palm. Stackable rings, $190, available at PANDORA Louisville.

Cabi pants, $32; Hyden Yoo blouse, $38; pearl necklace, $12; pearl bracelet, $12; Betsey Johnson bracelet, $18; Tory Burch sunglasses, $128; vintage cream handbag, $38; Cuyana hat, $48, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. L’Agence silk top, $129, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Tan bag from stylist’s personal collection. Earrings and shoes from model’s personal collection.