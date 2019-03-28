Color Me Derby

Photography: Andrea Hutchinson

Creative Director: Miranda McDonald

Stylist: Liz Bingham

Models: Angelina Ellis (Heyman Talent), Hunter Homme, Taylor Long and Abbie Purdie

Makeup Artist: Becca Schell

Hair Stylist: Darcee Rogers

Betsey Johnson shift dress, $49.99, available at Stein Mart. Darling Handmades orchid fascinator, $85. Trench coat, $159.99, available at Ann Taylor at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Zigi Soho booties, $39.99; sunglasses, $14.99, available at Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. Tights from stylist’s personal collection.

Eton cotton shirt, $265, available at Rodes For Him. Tallia blazer and pocket square, $195; Ted Baker tie, $95; Daniel Hechter pants, $75; Stacy Adams men’s fedora, $45, available at Von Maur. Cole Haan men’s Lenox Hill shoes, $129.99, available at Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse.

Black Halo jumpsuit, $435, available at Rodes For Her. Tahari moto jacket $79.99, available at Stein Mart. Darling Handmades fascinator, $85.

Badgley Mischka dress, $375, available at Rodes For Her. Amanda Uprichard blouse, $238, available at Rodeo Drive. Rebecca Minkoff purse, $149.99, available at Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Swan bucket hat, $49.99, available at Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. Tights from stylist’s personal collection.

Isaia wool and cashmere jacket, $4,495; Eton cotton shirt, $265; Isaia tropical wool trousers, $795; Robert Jensen silk tie, $145; Robert Jensen pocket square, $75; available at Rodes For Him.

Lilly Pulitzer lace dress, $278, available at The Peppermint Palm. Big brim hat, $159.95, available at Dee’s Louisville. Tassel earrings, $35, available at AFM Threads.

Veronica Beard Miles Dickey jacket, $595; Veronica Beard Makayla shorts, $295, Cotton by Autumn Cashmere shirt, $125, available at Circe. Imoshion purse, $39.99, available at Stein Mart. Carol Bader Pacifica pillbox hat, $390. Shining Wish bangles, $75 each; Shimmering Wish bangle, $115; Crossing Paths ring, $90, available at PANDORA Louisville. Tights from stylist’s personal collection.

Alice and Olivia dress, $330, available at Rodeo Drive. Theory cashmere sweater, $285, available at Circe. Magid fascinator, $19.99, available at Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. Sliding clasp bracelet, $200; gold stackable Shining Wish rings, $35 each, available at PANDORA Louisville.

Rachel Roy dress, $109, available at Von Maur. Fascinator, $119.95, available at Dee’s Louisville. Hoop earrings, $29.99, available at Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Polka dot umbrella, $16, available at Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse.

Isaia wool, silk and linen jacket, $4,495; Isaia check cotton shirt, $595; Isaia silk and cotton tie, $245; Isaia tropical wool trousers, $795, available at Rodes For Him. Quay sunglasses, $29.99, available at Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Cinq à Sept Ryder dress in guava, $395; Kylie jacket in guava, $495, available at Rodeo Drive. Flower fascinator, $169.95, available at Dee’s Louisville. Tights from stylist’s personal collection.

Multicolor dress, $90, available at AFM Threads. Satin bucket hat, $59.99, available at Stein Mart. Chain link earrings, $29.99, available at Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Bienen-Davis calf hair clutch, $1,895, available at Rodes For Her.