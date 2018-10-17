Celestial Fortune

Photos and styling by Andrea Hutchinson
Hair by Danielle Toller
Makeup by Becca Schell
Models: Alex Borders, Kenyatta Desha and Donovan Cole
The Bacchanal will take place at the Speed Art Museum on the evening of Nov. 3. With a theme based on the painting “Fortune” by Elihu Vedder, this gala doesn’t abide by any standard dress code. Ethereal costume pieces and over-the-top makeup in shades of gold, silver and blue will rule the party. Whether you purchase something new or breathe new life into something you already own, prepare to be swept away.
Ethereal
Cassandra Stone ivory sequin gown, $115. Available at Sassy Fox.
Guess pants, $27.99; Dolce & Gabbana sport coat, $178.99. Available at Evolve.
Icarus
White bedazzled jeans by Robin’s Jeans, $189.99. Available at Evolve. Sheer gold feather cape by the Bad Button, $200.
Blind Fortune
Tadashi Shoji dress, $120. Available at Sassy Fox.
Flora
Theia jade evening gown, $995. Available at Rodeo Drive. Mauve magnolia headpiece by Darling Handmades, $105.
