Celestial Fortune

Photos and styling by Andrea Hutchinson

Hair by Danielle Toller

Makeup by Becca Schell

Models: Alex Borders, Kenyatta Desha and Donovan Cole

The Bacchanal will take place at the Speed Art Museum on the evening of Nov. 3. With a theme based on the painting “Fortune” by Elihu Vedder, this gala doesn’t abide by any standard dress code. Ethereal costume pieces and over-the-top makeup in shades of gold, silver and blue will rule the party. Whether you purchase something new or breathe new life into something you already own, prepare to be swept away.

Ethereal

Cassandra Stone ivory sequin gown, $115. Available at Sassy Fox.

Midas

Guess pants, $27.99; Dolce & Gabbana sport coat, $178.99. Available at Evolve.

Icarus

White bedazzled jeans by Robin’s Jeans, $189.99. Available at Evolve. Sheer gold feather cape by the Bad Button, $200.

Blind Fortune

Tadashi Shoji dress, $120. Available at Sassy Fox.

Flora

Theia jade evening gown, $995. Available at Rodeo Drive. Mauve magnolia headpiece by Darling Handmades, $105.

