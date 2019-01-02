Boutique Buzz

Drapery Sale at Work the Metal

Thinking about updating your home following the holiday rush? Beginning on Jan. 1, Work the Metal is hosting their Drapery Sale Event with 20 percent off their large selection of drapery. The sale continues through Jan. 31. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Work the Metal

1201 Story Ave.

workthemetal.com

502.584.2841

Stella’s Prepares for Winter Clearance

Stella’s Resale Boutique, Louisville’s upscale consignment boutique featuring classic and vintage finds, will hold a winter clearance sale beginning on Jan. 31, and running through the end of February. Follow the Stella’s team on social media to keep up with what’s in store.

Stella’s Resale Boutique

401 Wallace Ave.

stellasresale.com

502.649.5204

Rodes For Her Hosting LaFayette 148 New York Trunk Show

An exclusive trunk show for Lafayette 148 New York, featuring the brand’s Resort and Spring 2019 collections, will be held at Rodes For Her Jan. 9-19. Created in 1996, Lafayette 148 New York is known for its sophisticated, clean-lined designs that fuse luxurious fabrics, outstanding craftsmanship and a modern sensibility inspired by the dynamism of New York City.

Rodes For Her

4938 Brownsboro Road

rodes.com

502.753.7633