Boutique Buzz

Drybar Launches Glitter Spritzer with Two Faced Cosmetics

Drybar held a special event for local influencers and guests on the evening of Aug. 9 as they launched their new collaboration with Two Faced cosmetics: Glitter Spritzer. The sparkling spray is similar to a traditional hairspray but has flecks of glitter for a subtle shimmer as well as a pleasing scent. Guests were treated to wine and macarons as they received blowouts with the new spritzer.

Drybar Louisville

4904 Shelbyville Road

thedrybar.com/locations/louisville

502.871.3524

Barry Wooley Designs Introduces New Hours

In an effort to create an unparalleled customer experience, Barry Wooley Designs will now be limiting their public hours and focusing on design projects. Barry Wooley Designs will be undergoing substantial alterations to develop a concierge-style design showroom to accommodate the needs of their growing client base.

“Our clients are the ones who have helped us to build this luxury lifestyle brand and we want to focus on that aspect of the business,” said president and CEO Barry Wooley.

Call them to schedule an appointment or showroom tour and follow them on social media to stay up to date on design projects and future events.

Wooley added: “Our team is excited to dive into our new venture as our loyal followers anxiously await the fresh face of Barry Wooley Designs.”

Barry Wooley Designs

835 E. Main St.

barrywooley.com

502.569.7101

Kendra Scott Launches 2018 Fall Collection

On Aug. 8, the Kendra Scott 2018 Fall Collection launched, bringing a bold and striking impact of colors and textures to the newest collection from the Austin-based fashion and lifestyle brand.

Kendra Scott Louisville donated 20 percent of all proceeds from the launch event from 5 to 8 p.m. to Young Professionals Association of Louisville (YPAL). YPAL offers events, networking opportunities and professional development for young professionals in the Louisville community. The event included catered food, sips and a potted succulent for the first 20 customers who spent $100. Calligrapher Sarah Cutsinger was also onsite offering complimentary calligraphy.

Including an assortment of earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets, the collection highlights the distinct colors of the season through an array of unique materials, including: Pink Rhodonite, African Turquoise and Brown Tiger’s Eye.

“I love our fall collection for its stunning contrast of art and nature,” says founder, designer and philanthropist Kendra Scott. “It is a thoughtful balance of bold and exotic pieces that are effortlessly beautiful. From the playful impact of colorful feathers to the thoughtful use of genuine stone and acrylic, every piece in this collection is crafted to make a woman feel like her strongest, most beautiful self.”

With the launch of the fall collection comes several new techniques and design motifs for the brand, such as feathers and intarsia, or the bookending of stones. Each feather is individually cut, dyed and shaped by hand. By intricately grouping and layering the feathers, this technique showcases a beautiful mix of color and texture. Intarsia, a technique traditionally used in furniture design, brings a dynamic look to this season’s designs by fusing two mirrored halves of a stone together to create a beautiful two-directional pattern.

Alongside the fall collection jewelry launch, two new candle fragrances were released: Berry Agate and Tiger’s Eye. Both scents are inspired by the season – from mixed berries and ripe plum to amber resin and firewood – and will undoubtedly become a home favorite as the days turn cooler. VT

Kendra Scott

7900 Shelbyville Road, Suite B-10

kendrascott.com

@kendrascott on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram