Betting on Bold

Photography: Erik Branch

Creative Direction: Gunnar Deatherage

Hair/Makeup: Joseph’s Salon and Spa

Models: Anjelica Carandang and Carolyn Griffith

Assistant Stylist: Fitz Fitzgerald

Dress by Gabby Skye and

jacket and earrings by Tahari

available at Steinmart.

Necklace by Studio Select,

bag by Mundi

and shoes by Eva and Zoe available at Off Broadway Shoes.

Fascinator by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Alexander McQueen,

earrings by Gemma Simone and

bag by Coach available at Saks Off Fifth.

Sandal by Eva and Zoe available

at Off Broadway Shoes.

Fascinator by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Betsy Adam and

bag by Tory Burch

available at Von Maur.

Heels by Eva and Zoe available at Off Broadway.

Hat by Carol Bader.

Blouse and shorts by Ted Baker,

bag by Marc Jacobs and

earrings by BaubleBar available at Von Maur.

Oxford shoes by Marc Fisher available

at Off Broadway.

Fascinator by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Karl Lagerfield,

bag by Zac Posen and

earrings by Panacea available

at Saks Off Fifth.

Fascinator by Formé Millinery.

Jumpsuit by J.O.A

and bag by Remi/Reid

available at Caden Boutique.

Earrings by Panacea available at Saks Off Fifth.

Sandals available at Off Broadway Shoes.

Hat by Carol Bader.

Top by J.O.A. and jumpsuit

by Rolla’s available

at Caden Boutique.

Bag by Kate Spade available at Von Maur.

Pumps by Steve Madden available at Off Broadway Shoes.

Earrings by Erwin Pearl Studio available at Stein Mart.

Hat by Formé Millinery.

Blazer by Nine West,

blouse by Ivanka Trump

and pants and clip by Tahari

available at Steinmart.

Pumps by Steve Madden available

at Off Broadway.

Fascinator by Formé Millinery.

Dress by Ted Baker, bag by Kate Spade and hat by Cära New York available at Von Maur.

Oxford shoes by Marc Fisher available at Off Broadway.

Earrings by

Saks Fifth Avenue available at Saks Off Fifth.

Hat by Betmar,

skirt by Vince Camuto,

blouse by English Factory and bag by Tory Burch

available at Von Maur.

Heels from Michael by Michael Shannon available at Off Broadway.