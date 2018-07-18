Best of Forecastle Fashion

By Miranda McDonald

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Glitter-covered mermaids, men in bright floral shirts and those paying homage to the bohemian ways of Janis Joplin. When it came to the dress code at Forecastle Festival, self-expression was the only rule of thumb.

“If you want to dress like a sea creature, goddess or just purely for comfort, you can do that here and still be accepted,” explained Mo McKnight Howe, creator of the music festival’s Party Cove.

For women, the biggest fashion trends included rompers, fringe and a variety of statement sunglasses. Men stepped up their game in the style department as well and embraced Hawaiian shirts, bandanas and folk-inspired hats.

Soaring temperatures also played a role in what attendees wore to the festival. “It was so hot that I decided to just layer this tunic over my favorite bathing suit,” stated one event-goer.

Not to be outdone in the swimwear department, however, a few men donned colorful swimming trunks with their printed tops. A few were even bold enough to top off their look with a captain’s hat.

Whether dressed as a gypsy, sailor or anything in between, the style mantra at Forecastle Festival was a simple one: all are welcome. VT