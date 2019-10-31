A Splendid Feast

Photography:

Andrea Hutchinson

Styling:

Miranda McDonald

Set and Prop Stylist:

Stephanie Lindsay

Hair:

Cielle Kovac and Ashton Wade, Joseph’s Salon & Spa

Makeup:

Stacy Thomas and Alexis Cain, Joseph’s Salon and Spa

Wardrobe Assistants:

Lucy Duane and Mariah Kline

Models:

Alissa Blow,

Ty Francis,

Saba Gray,

Wil Heuser,

Gaige Job,

Tim Singer and Eleanor Wells

Location:

Lincliffe

On Alissa:

Dolce & Gabbana dress, $85, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Bracelets, rings and necklace by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Headpiece by Finchy Baby Hats, available at finchybabyhats.com.

On Saba:

PatBO dress, $595, available at Circe. Necklace and rings by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Headpiece by Finchy Baby Hats, available at finchybabyhats.com. Mandolin available at Scott F. Nussbaum Antiques.

On Eleanor:

Primavera dress, $529, available at The Empress. Polished crown ring, $45, available at PANDORA Louisville. Bracelet and large ring by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Headpiece by Finchy Baby Hats, available at finchybabyhats.com. Glass available at 2023 Antiques.

On Eleanor:

Alice & Olivia Brenna puff sleeve dress, $495, available at Rodeo Drive. Oscar Heyman bracelet, earrings and ring, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Glass available at 2023 Antiques. Pocket book and walking stick available at Scott Nussbaum Antiques. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

On Saba:

Morrell Maxie dress, $429, available at The Empress. Necklace, rings and bracelet by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Headpiece by Finchy Baby Hats, available at finchybabyhats.com. Chalice provided by Green Lady.

On Gaige:

Samuelsohn tuxedo, $1,595; Eton shirt, $275; R. Hanauer bow tie, $65, available at Rodes For Him. Earring by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Mandolin available at Scott F. Nussbaum Antiques.

On Saba:

BCBGeneration dress, $44.99, available at Saks OFF 5th at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. ba&sh Cadia top, $295, available at Circe. Vandervoort’s mink scarf, $75, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Bracelets, ring and necklace by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers.

On Eleanor:

Diane Brandy turtleneck top, $298; Le Superbe Liza skirt, $345, available at Rodeo Drive. Ring, bracelet, earrings and necklace by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

On Gaige:

Samuelsohn tuxedo, $1,595; Eton shirt, $275; R. Hanauer bow tie, $65, available at Rodes For Him. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

On Alissa:

Self Portrait dress, $550, available at Circe. Headpiece by Finchy Baby Hats, available at finchybabyhats.com. Necklace, earrings and ring by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

On Tim:

Samuelsohn tuxedo, $1,595, available at Rodes For Him. Earring by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Shoes from model’s personal collection. Candelabra available at Scott F. Nussbaum Antiques.

On Saba:

Morrell Maxie dress, $429, available at The Empress. Necklace, rings and bracelet by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Headpiece by Finchy Baby Hats, available at finchybabyhats.com. Chamberstick candle holder available at Scott F. Nussbaum Antiques.

On Ty:

Samuelsohn tuxedo, $1,595; Eton shirt, $265; R. Hanauer bow tie, $60, available at Rodes For Him.

On Alissa:

La Petite Robe velvet dress, $750, available at Rodes For Her. Necklace and ring by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

On Gaige:

Samuelsohn tuxedo, $1,595; Eton shirt, $275; R. Hanauer bow tie, $65, available at Rodes For Him. Earring by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

On Eleanor:

Parker dress, $82, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Headpiece by Finchy Baby Hats, available at finchybabyhats.com. Rings by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

On Alissa:

Alice & Olivia Macey blazer, $495; Alice & Olivia Stacy pant, $285; Cinq à Sept Erin top, $295, available at Rodeo Drive. Necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings by Oscar Heyman, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers.