Facilitating a Connection of Home

Story by Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co.

Dr. Chris Stewart and Melissa Stewart were previous clients of Wilson & Muir Bank when they decided to relocate back to Louisville from Chicago. Dr. Stewart had accepted a new job in Louisville and they needed the best possible mortgage loan that fit their situation and they needed it fast before Dr. Stewart began his new job in Louisville.

The Stewarts had a tight timeline. They needed to close on their Chicago home in three weeks, while coordinating the sale of their home in Chicago with the purchase of their new home in Louisville. On top of all of that, the Stewarts had to coordinate the delivery of their household goods. Needless to say they had a lot on their plate.

The Stewarts began their search for a home in Louisville with Fred Levein, of RE/MAX 100, a few months earlier. But after an accepted offer and a failed property inspection, the Stewarts were down to the wire.

Levein found the perfect home for the Stewarts, and a contract was accepted on Memorial Day Weekend. The Stewarts closed on the sale of their home in Chicago on June 13 and needed to be in their new home by June 15. Because of their previous relationship with Wilson & Muir Bank, the Stewarts were confident in their mortgage team, which included Vinet Herovic, Mortgage Loan Officer at WMB’s St. Matthews Office.

Herovic had already earned the trust of the Stewarts from their previous work together. This time Herovic really went above and beyond to build a dependable team of appraisers and attorneys to help move the paperwork to a fast closing. It was the success of Herovic’s teamwork and ability to act quickly to get the job done that impressed the Stewarts.

“Vinet was always working for our family and providing us with the best options to buy our dream home,” said Melissa Stewart. “I never questioned that,” she added.

Despite the tight timeline, Herovic and Wilson & Muir Bank were able to complete the work and close the loan on time.

“I’ve been at Wilson & Muir Bank for 20 years,” said Herovic. “We make all of our decisions right here. WMB is a well oiled machine that allows me to take the very best care of my clients,” Herovic added.

“Wilson & Muir Bank is truly working in the interest of our community. They are interested in giving back to the residents of Louisville by helping clients achieve their home-owning dreams,” said Melissa Stewart.

When you need an experienced team of mortgage specialists on your side, contact Wilson & Muir Bank. Learn more by visiting wilsonmuirbank.com. •