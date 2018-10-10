Engaging Allure

A Q&A with Skyn Lounge’s Erica McDowell

By Janice Carter Levitch

Photo by Andrea Hutchinson

Erica McDowell, owner of Skyn Lounge and licensed aesthetician, has more than 20 years of experience in the skincare industry. In addition to her work at the clinical day spa, she also prioritizes giving back to the community. Drawing on both her areas of expertise and interest, she sat down with us to discuss fall skin care and community involvement.

What do you recommend for skin care now that fall is here?

“During the summer months, our skin is exposed to the sun a lot and we use more sunscreen. Going into the fall and winter, it’s a wonderful time to exfoliate your skin, decongest it and clean out your pores. Most importantly, it’s a good idea to repair any sun damage that has taken place over the summer. There are different types of exfoliating services you can get, from chemical peels to dermaplaning, and both are very popular these days. Dermaplaning takes off the dead skin and hair from that top layer. It’s an instant glow and is a popular treatment because the results are immediate. Facials are incredibly relaxing and another great way to exfoliate. The end result is always a wonderful glow that preps your skin for a better makeup application for all those galas and fall events that are happening around this time of year.”

Speaking of which, what makeup tips do you recommend for gala season?

“A dewy finish is always good for day and night. There are a lot of creams now that are used in makeup ingredients. I would use a creamy foundation that has a dewy finish to it that also (feels) lighter weight and has a sunscreen built in. Highlighted cheeks are big right now, and that is also achieved with a creamy product. Creamy eye shadows are terrific – anytime you have a cream-based cosmetic product it’s definitely going to give you a more youthful look versus a heavy powdered look. Lashes are also really big right now, so I would suggest tinting them. It’s wonderful because you don’t have to wear as much mascara. And brows that are well groomed are important because they frame your face for a more polished look.”

What services do you all offer at Skyn Lounge?

“As a boutique-style spa, we are very focused on skin care and anti-aging services. We are known for dermaplaning and derma peels, specializing in these specific services. The most popular treatments we offer are dermaplaning, facials and light peels. We focus on treating the neck, face and chest area. All of our treatments are 30 minutes to one hour and they can be performed once a month. The most rejuvenating service we offer that gives an immediate glow is our Luzern Oxygen Facial. It fuses the flow of oxygen and serum to plump and firm the skin. There are three to choose from depending on your skin type, and it has a wonderful result that rejuvenates your skin.”

What treatment do you recommend for the delicate skin under the eyes?

“The Luzern Oxygen Facial is excellent to plump and firm that area. We also have several different eye creams that are available for purchase that we use in the treatment rooms. We also offer a lymphatic drainage massage around the eye area that helps to lessen any puffiness. Depending on what is needed, we can help plump, firm, hydrate, decongest and plump that skin. “

As a local business owner and member of the Louisville community, what projects are you currently involved with?

“For the past few years, I have been involved with KMAC Couture as a committee member. It’s such a thrill to see the creativity that emerges from all the artists, and I’m a part of the fashion week promotion. The week prior to the main event, we host an event here at the Skyn Lounge and some of the models are part of that to help spread the word and raise funds. I’ve been working on donations for the swag bag, which everyone always loves. It’s just a terrific way to help the museum, and every year KMAC Couture gains momentum within the community.” VT

Skyn Lounge

227 Chenoweth Lane

skynlounge.com

502.894.3335