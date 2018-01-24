Editor’s Note

Years ago when I met New York City-based milliner Christine Moore at an event showcasing her hats in Louisville, it was clear she was someone special. People lined up for the opportunity to talk with the featured artist – because that’s really what she is – and she spent time with every single one, ensuring each person had their moment with her, whether they made a purchase or not, though most did.

Over the years, I continued to follow Christine, mostly from afar, always in awe as she continued to rack up accolades and impressed with how approachable and accessible she remained despite her growing fame for not only creating hats – fascinators and hattinators, too – but also setting trends that were followed from coast to coast.

Somewhere along the way, our paths crossed yet again, and she told me with what appeared to be sincerity, “If I can ever do anything for you, call me. I mean that.”

I didn’t think she was serious but kept her contact information anyway. I am so glad I did.

When the opportunity to feature Lobster Feast as the cover story arose, The Voice-Tribune team knew we wanted to showcase the beneficiary of this legendary event: Actors Theatre of Louisville. But, we wondered, how could we present both the event and Actors in a way that was fresh and interesting?

First and foremost, we were able to get arts writer extraordinaire Marty Rosen to craft a beautiful piece about the upcoming Humana Festival of New Plays. You can read his work beginning on page 20. With a bit of trepidation and skepticism, we also reached out to see if Christine would consider creating a fascinator to represent Lobster Feast 2018 and its Legendary Louisville theme. And we held our collective breath.

Yet, she quickly obliged, much to our surprise and gratitude. You can see what she and her talented team at Christine A. Moore Millinery created for us on the cover and in a pictorial shot by Louisville-based photographer Erik Branch. The spread features model Kristen Kirsch wearing the $2,250 work of art specifically created for you, for Actors Theatre, and, maybe one day, for The Met. You’ll have to read the feature with Christine on page 24 to understand what I mean. A gal can dream, but in this case, odds are the much-loved milliner will come out on top.