Editor’s Note

The first time I met Tricia Barnstable Brown, I was a fledgling columnist at The Courier-Journal who’d been entrusted with penning the always-anticipated article about which celebrities would attend the Barnstable Brown Gala, Louisville’s most heralded Derby Eve event.

Anxious, albeit excited, about the task at hand, I drove up Tricia’s winding hill of a driveway at 1700 Spring Drive (which I’d later realize was a terrible mistake because if there are more than two cars at the top – and there were – turning around is impossible and requires white-knuckle driving in reverse all the way down the narrow, twisting path while simultaneously praying that you stay the course, lest you mar the yard hundreds of celebrities and spectators would utilize in just a few short weeks).

I’d taken great care getting ready that morning, choosing a white button down shirt, black pencil skirt and sky high black heels, which I rarely ever wore because I prefer not to suffer for fashion but wanted to look savvy and sophisticated, even though I felt anything but. Wielding a reporter’s notebook, two pens and my mini tape recorder, I slowly walked up the steps to Tricia’s front door, trying to steady my breathing and shaking hands.

I’ve always enjoyed interviewing celebrities and – aside from Kenny Rogers, whom I adore beyond words and have shed uncontrollable tears the three times I’ve met him (I know…it’s mortifying) – talk with them like I would any other interviewee. After all, they’re just people who also happen to be famous, and I find their humanity more intriguing than their acclaim. But this was different. I was interviewing the woman who, along with her twin Priscilla “Cyb” Barnstable, somehow attracted hundreds of celebrities over the years to her annual charity gala but aside from during Derby weekend remained something of an enigma. And she was getting ready to hand over her top-secret list of stars to someone she’d never met.

After taking a deep breath, I knocked on the door. A few moments passed and then I saw through the glass the willowy blonde descending from her staircase and into the foyer. “Hello, come in, please,” she said, gesturing with one arm. Tricia was at once diminutive and commanding, affable and all business. I was in awe. Then, we got down to work.

In the 12 years since we’ve met, the Barnstable Brown Gala has raised $13.8 million to the University of Kentucky for diabetes research in addition to donating money to the University of Louisville and the American Diabetes Association. While there are so many wonderful charity galas and events at Derby, none can compare to the philanthropic generosity of Tricia’s party. Many of the celebrity guests write checks to the cause, including some of those who aren’t able to attend the gala. (I once learned Kid Rock had written a five-figure check the year before when he wasn’t able to make the party and asked the rocker about it on the red carpet during a live interview, which made him blush at being “outed” for such a kind gesture.)

This year, Tricia and Cyb will celebrate the 30th anniversary of what was Louisville’s first-ever celebrity Derby party. It’s a monumental feat for the charity aspect alone and one that I’m thrilled to celebrate in this issue. It’s also thrilling that Larry Birkhead shot the photos of Tricia, since part of his life story began at the gala.

Here's to kicking off the best season of the year – Kentucky Derby season, of course.