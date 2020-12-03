Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace Has It All

Bourbon Barrel Foods offers a one-stop-shop for all of your locally sourced culinary needs

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Bourbon Barrel Foods

Bourbon Barrel Foods Founder and Owner Matt Jamie started with one idea: to have a soy sauce microbrewery. His idea came to fruition in the form of their Bluegrass Soy Sauce that is the only soy sauce in the world fermented and aged in bourbon barrels, according to their website. This one idea blossomed into a retail store filled with numerous products that all originate from bourbon barrels.

“I’m a dreamer, so I always wanted it to be bigger than one product. But I didn’t envision having everything that I do now, not right away,” explained Jamie. “So I started Bourbon Barrel Foods to pay for the soy sauce idea. I was like ‘I’ve got to figure out how to pay for this somehow,’ so I started doing bourbon smoked spices and barrel-aged sauces and it turned out to be a good idea.”

The idea expanded even more in November 2019 when Jamie opened the Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace attached to the Bourbon Barrel Foods Retail Store. The Marketplace is home to his full line of products, including items that aren’t sold anywhere else. There is also a case of premade Grab-and-Go Gourmet foods that customers can purchase. Marketplace items can also be bought online here as well.

“I’m not sure everyone is aware of all of the products we produce. If you come to our store, we have over 75 products, close to 150 items, that we sell within the store. The evolution of the brand has been from a gourmet foods company to a bourbon country lifestyle brand,” said Jamie.

Since March, many restaurants and retailers have had to adapt how they normally do business. Bourbon Barrel Foods is no exception, and they’ve implemented two new systems for customers to still be able to shop safely. The first is curbside pickup. Curbside pickup doesn’t mean only premade foods but encompasses all of the products Bourbon Barrel Foods and Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace sell. Curbside is perfect for your everyday needs, such as bread and eggs, a delicious ready-to-eat lunch or ingredients for a meal you have yet to make. Check out all of their products available for curbside pickup here.

The second new item Bourbon Barrel Foods has added to their repertoire is private shopping parties. “So let’s say they want to put together a group of ten people, we’ve maxed it out at about ten just because of the size of the store. There’s no purchase minimum, no rental fee, but their group has the store to themselves, and it’s fully staffed. We run drink specials, so if they wanted to have a drink while they shopped, if they wanted coffee, if they wanted something to eat, it’s a private event for them. We’re doing it for 90 minutes,” Jamie explained. This is a way for customers to be able to shop safely and still get the full Bourbon Barrel Foods experience. Call the store at 502.333.6103 to reserve a time for a private shopping party.

When I asked Jamie if he had any final thoughts, he concluded with: “We used to rely on tourism. 80% of our business, if not more, was tourism. Now, we need to rely on the neighborhood to support us and get the word out there. I want them to know we have all sorts of things to offer. You know if they run out of eggs, if they want blue dog bread, if they need cheese, if they need things for an impromptu get together, we have all of those things.” So head to Bourbon Barrel Foods and Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace to try out their curbside delivery or in-person shopping for lunch, groceries, gourmet to-go and the full line of products that Bourbon Barrel Foods offers.

Bourbon Barrel Foods Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace

2710 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

502.333.6103 ext. 4

info@bourbonbarrelfoods.com

bourbonbarrelfoods.com