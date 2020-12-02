Dressing the Table

Louis Vuitton mini handbag, $1,175; Prada fur boots, $199; Dior sunglasses, $199; Fox fur boa, $299, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Red gloves, $28; Red cashmere scarf, $35; Coral necklace, $85, available at Lemon Tree. Green wine bottle sweater, $12; White wine bottle sweater, $12; Red wine bottle sweater, $12, available at Cartwheels Papers & Gifts. Foam hedgehog, $18; Geometric deer, $92; Glazed white soldier figure, $52, available at Fleur De Lis Interiors. Anca Barbu Louis Vuitton clutch, $148; Anca Barbu Chanel clutch, $148, available at Rodeo Drive. Squash blossom necklace, $12; Gucci purse, $30, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Iradj Miono bug brooch, $945; Iradj Mioni citrine turtle brooch, $1,375; Bounkit shell pin, $1,245; Ramon Tenza flats, $225, available at H J Redmon Exclusive Footwear. Blue bird, $19; White bird, $19; Gingerbread earrings, $18, available at Work the Metal. Salvatore Ferragamo loafers, $695; Krewe cat eye sunglasses, $215; Valentino clutch, $2,475; Eton brown tie, $195; Eton red tie, $195, available at Rodes For Him For Her. Brown crocodile bag, $248, available at J McLaughlin. Faux pine leaves and cones, $18; Faux brown owl, $16; Faux gray owl, $35; Faux beige owl, $35; Faux bird nests, $8 each; Mini boxwood candle rings, $18 each; Snowglobe, $38; Klismos luxe side chair, $580 each, available at Digs Home and Garden. Sparkly red mini trees, $6.99 each; Green mini tree, $6.99; Beige mini tree, $6.99; Sparkly green trees, $27.99 each, available at Petals. Peace sign ornament, $6; Eiffel tower ornament, $9; Waterford champagne glass, $79 for set of 4; Marquis by Waterford wine glass, $50 for set of 4, available at Von Maur. Pre-owned Rolex Day-Date, 36mm, 18kt yellow gold, price upon request; Vintage Rolex Submariner Date, 40mm, steel and 18kt yellow gold, $8,398; Vintage Rolex Yachtmaster, 40mm, 18kt yellow gold, price upon request, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. 14k white gold diamond flower ring, $1,830; 14k white gold dazzling starburst diamond ring, $1,730, available at Genesis Diamonds. On Sarah: Generation Love blazer, $388; Frame shirt, $85; DL1961 jeans, $198, available at Merci Boutique. Olive & Pique hat, $79, available at Work the Metal. Multi-colored South Sea and Tahitian pearl necklace, $8,175; Gumuchian 18kt yellow gold and diamond dangle earrings, price upon request; Vintage bloodstone ring with lion in 14kt yellow gold, $1,250, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers. 14k white gold tennis bracelet, $2,500, available at Genesis Diamonds.
Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson
Stylist and Model: Sarah Levitch
Location: Lincliffe
Stefano Bravo bag, $465; Ramon Tenza flats, $225; Iradj Moini belt and brooch, $1,875, available at H J Redmon Exclusive Footwear. Faux bird nest, $8; Faux brown owl, $16, available at Digs Home and Garden. Geometric deer, $92; Dolce Vita hand towel, $32, available at Fleur De Lis Interiors.
Andalossi handbag, $599; Robert Clergerie mules, $229; Chanel earrings, $1,249; Neiman Marcus fox head wrap, $99; Prada sunglasses, $249; Bergdorf Goodman necklace, $242, available at Belle Monde Boutique.
Valentino flats, $795; Krewe round sunglasses, $255; Krewe cat eye sunglasses, $215; Lafayette 148 scarf, $698; Lele Sadoughi flower earrings, $165; Red palm earrings, $175; Staud bag, $395; Eton brown tie, $195; Eton red tie, $195; Robert Jensen green tie, $195; Eton red pocket square, $65; Eton blue pocket square, $65; Eton multi-color pocket square, $65; Acqua Di Parma shaving kit, $810; Boots, $395, available at Rodes For Him For Her.
Brown heels, $248; Sunglasses, $120; Scarf, $98; Brown crocodile bag, $248, available at J McLaughlin. White wine bottle sweater, $12; Karen Adams desk calendar, $64, available at Cartwheels Papers & Gifts. Vintage Rolex Submariner Date, 40mm, steel and 18kt yellow gold, $8,398; Vintage Rolex Oyster Perpetual, 34mm, steel and 14kt yellow gold circa 1978, $3,250; Pre-owned Rolex Datejust, 36mm, Oystersteel and 18kt yellow gold, $8,770; Pre-owned Rolex Datejust, 36mm, Oystersteel, $5,500; Pre-owned Rolex Pearlmaster, 29mm, 18kt yellow gold, price upon request; Vintage Rolex Yachtmaster, 40mm, 18kt yellow gold, price upon request; Multi-colored South Sea and Tahitian pearl necklace, $8,175; Vintage Dan Frere Co 14kt yellow gold and diamond necklace, $1,650, available at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers.
Rafael Sanchez purse, $198; Ivory silhouette clips, $18 each; Gold chain belt, $28, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Green bracelet, $14; Gold earrings, $12; Gold bird, $20, available at Work the Metal. Cashmere scarves, $35 each, available at Lemon Tree.
Anca Barbu chanel clutch, $148; Bumblebee necklace, $289; Butterfly necklace, $269; Butterfly pin, $60; Bumblebee pin, $120, available at Rodeo Drive. Green bracelets, $6; Turquoise bracelet, $4; Green earrings, $10; J McLaughlin scarf, $18, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. 14k white gold diamond flower ring, $1,830; 14k white gold three row chevron diamonds ring, $1,000; 14k white gold dazzling starburst diamond ring, $1,730; 14k white gold tennis bracelet, $2,500, available at Genesis Diamonds.