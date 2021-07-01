Doubling Down On Waterfront Wednesday!

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is back at Louisville Waterfront Park

By Ella Treinen

Photo courtesy of Louisville Public Media

Music plays an integral part in culture all over the world, unifying us and freeing us simultaneously. There was a time amid the pandemic when the vision of hundreds of people experiencing music together was a bit blurry. Now, with the warm days of summer upon us, that picture has finally come back into view.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is back and they have prepared a lineup you will not want to miss. WFPK is bringing you the sweet sound of Kentucky with Houndmouth, The Mavericks, The Jesse Lees and more. Ready your lawn chairs and grab your little ones for live music at Louisville’s scenic Waterfront Park. It’s an event that is truly for everyone, centrally located, with free admission. There is no need to pack a picnic basket. You will have access to local food trucks, upscale festival food and a bar.

Concerts are twice a month this year to make up for lost time. They will take place at the Big Four Lawn on July 14, July 28, August 11, August 25, September 8 and September 22. While the area will open at 5 p.m., the first concert starts at 6 p.m. There are three different headliners each night of the event, with performances at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. You can enjoy the concert from the lawn, or from high above on the Big Four Bridge.

“I hope it will feel like a very positive thing where people can see some of their neighbors that they haven’t seen in a long time,” said Director of Engagement at Louisville Public Media Kirsten Pfalzgraf. “We want it to be an uplifting event where the community feels like they can come together and be a part of something special.”

For the full lineup, visit the WFPK website.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

1101 E River Road

Louisville, KY 40206

wfpk.org/2021/waterfrontwednesday

502.814.6500