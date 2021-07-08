Determined to Design

Woman-owned agency INgrid Design flourishes and expands to account for growing business

By Ella Treinen

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

From bedroom to basement to a full expansion of two buildings, INgrid Design President and Creative Director, Ingrid Hernandez, has grown her business beyond expectations during a time of global uncertainty. Recently taking up residence in two newly renovated buildings between Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road, INgrid Design is consistently expanding. If the business name doesn’t strike a familiar chord with you, you have undoubtedly seen their graphic design work within the branding for the Girl Scout Cookie Program or UofL Health. If not, open a book from American Printing House for the Blind or flip through CaloSpa’s magazine.

INgrid Design is a marketing and design company headquartered right in the heart of the Highlands of Louisville. The firm designs training videos, logos, tv commercials, billboards and employee materials in English as well as Spanish. As a creative agency, they have an ever-growing list of over 12 accounts and work to prioritize a direct relationship between designer and client. “Designers are very curious about asking a lot of questions and that facilitates getting to a creative solution faster because there’s that direct communication from the very beginning,” said Hernandez. The company is also certified as both a woman-owned and minority business enterprise.

In January, INgrid Design purchased the building behind their existing space from an arcade machine repairman. The purchase was just a month or so before the pandemic swept the nation and left businesses brooding over the next steps. Hernandez’s brother, an architect from back home in Puerto Rico, flew up to draw the renovation plans. Being the fellow artist of the family, they were able to collaborate in a way that brought a personal touch to the new building. After putting the project on hold as the country’s lockdown commenced, Hernandez decided she had no choice but to push forward with the expansion in July. “I would never be able to bring my team back to work together if I didn’t socially distance. Just with the socially distance excuse, even if I don’t keep growing, I still need the space and I’m not going to stay remote forever,” said Hernandez. “As a creative agency, we need that person-to-person collaboration.”

Flash forward a couple of months and INgrid Design is taking their very final steps to polish off their new building as well as the old one. The new building provides them with conference rooms, idea rooms, empty offices and a photo studio. The majority of the furnishing was done by Contemporary Galleries, and Hernandez worked with local glass artist Paul Nelson on select art pieces. Hernandez says the new building allows room for growth, although that was the sentiment upon purchasing the last one. “Back then was fifteen years ago. I found this house in the middle of the Highlands on Baxter Avenue. I purchased the house and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so big for us, but great, we have space for growth,’” said Hernandez.

It’s evident that the employees of INgrid Design are very close from the stories Hernandez relayed about walking to Tyler Park to do yoga as a company and the trinkets serving as recognition awards that were sprawled across her dining room table. They’re a well-oiled machine, Hernandez serving as their empowering leader. She has presented at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and she participates in a CEO roundtable called Masterminds with The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). She described them as sisters who talk business all the time.

With the pandemic becoming less and less of a roadblock, Hernandez outlined some of her goals for the company. “Our goals are really expanding our footprint and diversifying our client base. We’re very excited. We’ve been so busy with new opportunities and existing clients. All of that is happening. There’s this great energy,” said Hernandez.

INgrid Design

1017 Baxter Ave

Louisville, KY 40204

ingriddesign.com

502.473.7270