Derby Party Fun
October 8, 2020
Lisa Stemler and Joyce Meyer, the hostesses of the evening.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
On September 5, 2020, Joyce Meyer and Lisa Stemler hosted the ultimate and intimate socially distanced Kentucky Derby party at their Glenview home. The event included a Wiltshire Pantry food truck, Derby-themed libations and numerous festive balloons to get guests in the celebratory spirit.
Scarlett and Susan Moore.
Susan Moore, Mary Lou, Evan and Judge Jessica Spalding and family.
Shannon and Edward Rothschild.
Scarlett, Evan and Judge Jessica Spalding.
Susan and Jeremy Wilcox.
Aaron Price of Wiltshire Pantry.
Scarlett and Judge Jessica Spalding with Susan Moore and Mary Lou Meyer.
Jasmine Fondrisi, Tim Dench, Lisa Stemler and Lily Fondrisi of WJHI 98.5 FM.
Dr. Rebacca Terry and Dr. Pete Thompson.
Ladonna Nicolas and Larry Shapin.
Kelly Hymes, Coyote Calhoun, Joyce Meyer and Lisa Stemler.
Evan and Jessica Spalding.
Coyote Calhoun.
Jayne McClew, Ann Reid and Rob McClew.
