Derby Dreamhouse

On Jamie:
Rebecca Vallance dress, $198, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Prissy fascinator, $675, available at Attitudes by Angie. Earrings, $28; Wood bangles, $18, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Stuart Weitzman patent heels, $395; Mini Mal purse, $450, available at Rodes For Her.
On Lucy:
Marisa Baratelli dress, $215, available at Glasscock Too. Lele Sadoughi flower earrings, $295; Valentino heels, $890; Yves Saint Laurent clutch, $545, available at Rodes For Her. Kendra Scott necklace, $125, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Monica fascinator, $845, available at Attitudes by Angie.
Decor:
Paddock tablecloth, $72; Mint julep candle, $30, available at Dolfinger’s. Fendi pillow, price upon request, available at Vintage Luxe Up.
Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson
Stylists: Liz Bingham & Miranda McDonald
Styling Assistant: Elizabeth Scinta
Hair: Alexis Apenawicz of NOVA Salon
Makeup: Becca Schell
Models: Lucy Duane & Kristopher Stein with Heyman Talent Agency, Adam Raque with Discovery Management, Joe Daily and Jamie Huelsman
Catering: Wiltshire Pantry
Bourbon: Basil Hayden’s
Champagne: The Champagnery
Decor: Dolfinger’s
Location: Lincliffe
On Adam:
Canali jacket, $1,795; Eton shirt, $255; Hudson twill pants, $185; Torino leather belt, $130; Eton pocket square, $65, available at Rodes For Him. Sterling silver mint julep cup, $82, available at Dolfinger’s.
On Jamie:
Saloni dress, $299, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Serpui Marie purse, $335, available at Rodes For Her. Betsey Johnson glitter heels, $36; Forme Millinery fascinator, $72, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Pink earrings, $24.99, available at Kathy’s Shoppe.
On Joe:
Samuelsohn suit, $1,595; Eton shirt, $250; Eton tie, $155; Edward Armah lapel flower, $45; Torino calfskin belt, $135, available at Rodes For Him. Sterling silver mint julep cup, $82, available at Dolfinger’s.
On Lucy:
Lavender silk dress, $28, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Manolo Blahnik cork heels, $98; Pink and cream clutch, $28, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Mignonne Gavigan hoop earrings, $285; Christine A. Moore Millinery hat, $950, available at Rodes For Her.
On Kristopher:
Samuelsohn sport coat, $1,195; Eton shirt, $245; J Brand French terry pants, $228; R. Hanauer bow tie, $75; Torino calfskin belt, $110, available at Rodes For Him. Moncler aviator sunglasses, $590, available at SKYN Lounge. Shoes from Kristopher’s personal collection. Sterling silver mint julep cup, $82, available at Dolfinger’s.
On Jamie:
Flor Et.Al dress, $895, available at Rodeo Drive. Vintage hat, $32; Gold chain necklace, $12, available at Stella’s Upscale Consignment.
On Lucy:
Amur dress, $598, available at Glasscock Too. Bird fascinator, $170, available at The Hat Doctor. Lele Sadoughi earrings, $225; Prada purse, $2,150, available at Rodes For Her. Dee Keller suede heels, $128, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. 14K white gold diamond ring, $4,995; Shy Creation 14k white gold diamond bracelet, $2,100, available at Genesis Diamonds. Fendi pillow, price upon request, available at Vintage Luxe Up.
On Lucy:
Cinq à Sept pants, $325; Cinq à Sept blazer, $495, available at Rodeo Drive. Marion Parke navy heels, $650; L’Agence silk top, $215; Chris Ovella fascinator, $535, Jenny Bird chain necklace, $295, available at Rodes For Her. Hobo patent clutch, $149, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Gold flower earrings, $8, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Moncler gold round sunglasses, $505, available at SKYN Lounge.
On Jamie:
L’Agence silk bodysuit, $380; Alexis pants, $455; Serpui Marie purse, $335; Mignonne Gavigan feather earrings, $225, available at Rodes For Her. Paisley belt, $19; Chie Mihara mules, $59, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Sequin necklace, $14, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Feather and floral fascinator, $170, available from The Hat Doctor.
On Adam:
Canali jacket, $1,795; Eton shirt, $255; Hudson twill pants, $185; Torino leather belt, $130; Eton pocket square, $65, available at Rodes For Him. Sterling silver mint julep cup, $82, available at Dolfinger’s. Breitling Gents Navitimer Chronograph 18k red gold watch, $26,605, available at Genesis Diamonds.
On Jamie:
Vintage Neiman Marcus blazer, $42; Vintage Worth chiffon and feather outfit, $148, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Stuart Weitzman patent heels, $395; Lele Sadoughi floral earrings, $245; Christian Louboutin purse, $1,450, available at Rodes For Her. Mad Hatter 502 fascinator, $325, available at Mamili. 14k white gold diamond ring, $11,900; 14k white gold diamond pendant necklace, $3,995; 14k white gold diamond tennis bracelet, $17,375, available at Genesis Diamonds.
On Lucy:
Continental Couture sequin dress, $99; Chanel purse, $3,100, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Christine A. Moore Millinery hat, $710, available at Rodes For Her. Earrings, $24.99, available at Kathy’s Shoppe. Gloves from Miranda’s personal collection.
On Lucy:
Vintage Pat Perkins taffeta dress, $68; L.A.M.B heels, $88, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Mad Hatter 502 fascinator, $265, available at Mamili. Glam box purse, $60, available at Kathy’s Shoppe. Chanel earrings, $1,100, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Sterling silver mint julep cup, $82, available at Dolfinger’s.
On Jamie:
Bias dress, $235, available at Mamili. Casablanca top, $198, available at Rodeo Drive. Valentino heels, $890, available at Rodes For Her. Beaded purse, $22, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Moncler sunglasses, $435, available at SKYN Lounge. Jeweled headband fascinator, $170, available at The Hat Doctor. Shy Creation 14k white gold bangle with diamonds, $3,530; Shy Creation 14k white gold diamond bracelet, $2,490; Shy Creation 14k white gold diamond flower ring, $1,830; Shy Creation 14k white gold oval diamond hoop earrings, $2,340; 14k white gold diamond necklace, $12,375, available at Genesis Diamonds.
On Lucy:
Balmain blazer, $1,199; Forest Lily dress, $48; Feather fascinator, $39; L.K. Bennett heels, $89, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Glam box purse, $60, available at Kathy’s Shoppe. 14k yellow gold diamond hoop earrings, $8,995; Simon G. 18k white and yellow gold diamond ring, $16,610; 14k yellow gold diamond necklace, $4,990; Shy Creation 14k yellow gold diamond bangle, $2,490; Shy Creation 14k yellow gold diamond pave bangle, $2,000; Shy Creation 14k yellow gold diamond bangle, $3,410, available at Genesis Diamonds.
Triple Crown table cloth, $88; Paddock napkin set of four, $52; Sterling silver jockey hat napkin ring set of four, $100; Stoneware Home Stretch plate, $85; Sterling silver horse flask, $98; Stoneware mint julep bar pitcher, $45, available at Dolfinger’s.